PPB: At least 24 shots fired in Old Town, leaves man seriously hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after 24 shots rang out in Old Town overnight, according to Portland police.

Around 2:05 a.m. Friday, officers responded to NW Davis and 4th after an AMR crew reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Once PPB arrived, officers said they found a man hurt. Police said the man was rushed to a hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Several parked cars and surrounding buildings were reportedly struck during the shooting. At least two dozen bullets were recovered, authorities said.

PPB is calling on anyone with information to come forward, saying multiple witnesses left the scene before speaking to officers. Anyone with information is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and include case number 22-168429.

