ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB: At least 24 shots fired in Old Town, leaves man seriously hurt

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYOP5_0gKn4pSS00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after 24 shots rang out in Old Town overnight, according to Portland police.

Around 2:05 a.m. Friday, officers responded to NW Davis and 4th after an AMR crew reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Deadline looms for Oregon renters seeking non-payment eviction protection

Once PPB arrived, officers said they found a man hurt. Police said the man was rushed to a hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Several parked cars and surrounding buildings were reportedly struck during the shooting. At least two dozen bullets were recovered, authorities said.

PPB is calling on anyone with information to come forward, saying multiple witnesses left the scene before speaking to officers. Anyone with information is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and include case number 22-168429.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

PPB: 2 elderly men seriously injured in unprovoked downtown Portland attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries, and another was seriously hurt in an unprovoked attack in downtown Portland Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers on a call at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Hall Street saw an...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Tigard Police find man dead, call death 'suspicious'

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are investigating a suspicious death after they say they found a man dead on Sunday. Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police were called to the 12200 block of SW Hall Blvd just before 1 p.m. and found a man...
TIGARD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
987thebull.com

Man Arrested Following Unprovoked Attack On Elderly

(Portland, OR) — A man faces felony assault charges after allegedly attacking two elderly victims in Southeast Portland. The attack happened Saturday night near Southeast 5th and Hall Street. Witnesses tell police the two men were attacked by a stranger without provocation. Police say the suspect repeatedly punched and kicked the victims, even after they were on the ground. An 82-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, and an 88-year-old man was seriously hurt. Police say 29-year-old Keffer White was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault in the second degree and an outstanding warrant. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, and more charges may be filed.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ppb#Portland Police#24 Shots#Violent Crime#Amr#Nexstar Media Inc
polkio.com

Shooting under investigation, south of Independence city limits

On Saturday, June 25, at about 8:57 p.m., a Polk County citizen called 911 to report hearing multiple gun shots around the area of Highland Road and Stapleton Road, outside city limits of Independence. The witness heard vehicles speeding away from the area. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate...
POLK COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

Brush Prairie man killed in Hockinson crash

A two-car collision in southeast Hockinson left a 50-year-old Brush Prairie man dead on Friday, June 24, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported. Shortly before 10 a.m. on June 24, the sheriff’s office, along with fire and emergency medical personnel, responded to the collision at the intersection of Northeast 212th Avenue and Northeast Powell Road.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Windows broken, other property damaged by group marching in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group marching through the Hollywood District caused damage to businesses and property on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said on Saturday at about 10 p.m., a group of more than 60 people marched from Grant Park at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast U.S. Grant Place. Most participants were dressed in all black, and they began breaking windows and spraying graffiti.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

2 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Vancouver fire where gunshots were reported, authorities say

Two men were found dead inside a Vancouver four-plex where gunshots and then a fire were reported early Saturday, Vancouver police said. Just after midnight, 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting the sound of gunshots coming from an apartment in the 2900 block of East 16th Street. Before police arrived, callers reported seeing smoke and flames from one of units in the four-plex, Vancouver police said in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

SE Portland bar robbed at gunpoint, owner and son demand answers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A bar owner and his son in Southeast Portland are searching for answers after their bar was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night. Portland Police confirmed Happy Sing bar at Southeast Powell and SE 112th Ave. was robbed just before midnight on Wednesday, and there is an ongoing investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy