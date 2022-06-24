All Big Ten players selected in the 2022 NBA draft

It’s finally here and gone, basketball fans. The 2022 NBA draft wrapped up last night, and now it’s time to reflect on what went down.

Unfortunately, Rutgers’ forward Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted despite the hopes and prayers of many fans of the Scarlet Knights. However, several Big Ten standouts had the pleasure of hearing commissioner Adam Silver call their name on Thursday night.

The Big Ten finished tied for the lead across all conferences with nine overall selections. The SEC also finished with nine, and the ACC were just behind them both with seven selections. Iowa kicked off the conference action early with power forward Keegan Murray being drafted fourth by the Sacramento Kings.

Here’s a look at all the Big Ten basketball players that heard their names called during the exciting night that was the 2022 NBA draft.

No. 4: Keegan Murray, Power Forward - Iowa

Murray was selected fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings. The former Hawkeye was named to First Team All-Big Ten, and won the Karl Malone Award as the nation's top power forward. He becomes the program’s ninth first-round pick and first in 24 years

No. 5: Jaden Ivey, Point Guard - Purdue

Ivey was taken just out pick later, as he went fifth to the Detroit Pistons. The former Boilermaker named to the First Team All-Big Ten as well as the All-American Second Team. He becomes Purdue's highest pick in the NBA Draft since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 in 1994, and the seventh top-10 pick in the history of Purdue.

No. 10: Johnny Davis, Shooting Guard - Wisconsin

Davis was selected tenth overall by the Washington Wizards. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year this past season after averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The former Badger was also named to First Team All-Big Ten. Davis became Wisconsin's highest drafted player ever and the Badgers' first NBA lottery pick since 2015.

No. 20: Malaki Branham, Shooting Guard - Ohio State

Branham was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season, averaging 13.7 points and shooting 49.8 percent from the field (41.7 percent from three-point range). The former Buckeye was selected No. 20 by the San Antonio Spurs. He is Ohio State's first pick in the first round since 2015.

No. 32: Caleb Houstan, Small Forward - Michigan

Caleb Houstan was the first Big-Ten pick in the second round, going to the Orlando Magic with the second pick of the round and No. 32 overall. ESPNs Jay Bilas called him an "upside pick" as a shooter. He led the Wolverines in three-point field goals made with 60. He is the first NBA draft pick from Michigan since 2019.

No. 35: Max Christie, Shooting Guard - Michigan State

Christie went three picks later at No. 35 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. The pick was acquired by the Lakers from the Orlando Magic via trade. He profiles as a developing three-and-D guy with a solid shooting stroke. The former Spartan was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. The last pick for the Spartans prior to Christie on Thursday came in the second round of 2020.

No. 40: Bryce McGowens, Shooting Guard - Nebraska

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected McGowens with the No. 10 pick in the second round. The former Cornhusker averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last season.

No. 41: E.J. Liddell

Liddell describes himself as a player who "just gets it done." He was selected byt he New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 11 pick in the second round. ESPNs Jay Bilas said after he was selected that "I think he was a first round talent that dropped into the second round." Liddell averaged 19.4 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting this past season and was named to the First Team All-Big Ten.

No. 43: Moussa Diabate , Power Forward - Michigan

Diabate was selected with the No. 13 pick in the second round by the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in his freshman season. His efforts earned his a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. The six-foot-eleven-inch player looks like a strong piece to develop for the Clippers.

