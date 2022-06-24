ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-Alarm fire damages Central West End businesses, apartments

KMOX News Radio
SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Fire damages four Central West End businesses and some apartments above them in an early morning blaze Friday.

The St. Louis City Fire Department says Salt and Smoke, Mission Taco, Pass the Past, and Promised Land Tattoo were all damaged. The fire started around 2:30 am Friday.

Heavy fire was showing in the back of the first and second floors of the building at Euclid and McPherson. The origin of the blaze is not known. Officials say a woman was rescued. It's not clear if she was helped out of an apartment or one of the businesses.

