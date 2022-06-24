Borrelli disappointed but accustomed to pressing forward

Julie Borrelli Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Julie Borrelli feels confident she did everything she could do to win the Republican runoff election for the House State District 40 representative seat.

She took a leave from work to focus on her campaign, knocked on hundreds of doors, spoke before several groups, engaged in forums, talked with state leaders and grew more reflective as the runoff election loomed on Tuesday.

“I prayed that I would win, if it was God’s will and, if not, I knew it is something I will have to deal with. Mom told me she prayed the same thing.”

Borrelli lost by only 21 votes, a disappointment but, like every candidate, she knew losing the election was a possibility.

“I knew that going in,” she said.

If the primary had been a state election, the race would have gone into an automatic recount because the difference in votes was less than one-half a percent, 2,382 to 2,361.

“There is no automatic recount in primary elections,” said Shirley Miller, the chief clerk at the Calhoun County Probate Judge’s office.

Problems apparently from the changes the state made when drawing new boundaries for each district, which is based on the changes in population reflected in the 2020 census. Many voters were confused about the district they were supposed to be in, and the ballots listed only the candidates that were running in that district.

Borrelli believes mistakes may have been made, though, because about 10 voters told her they received a ballot that did not list her name.

The new boundary lines have been confusing to voters and the staff in some probate judges’ offices in a few areas of the state, such as in District 29, which includes northern sections of Calhoun County and Etowah County. A hearing is set soon to consider the matter for the two candidates in District 29, Mark Gidley, who received more votes, and his opponent, Jamie Grant, who learned about the mistakes after the primary election.

Meanwhile, Borrelli said she is considering her options on whether to run for a future office. At age 44 she has name recognition and a resume that includes having served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 15 years, obtaining three degrees plus a law degree, becoming active at least six civic and political groups and working as the finance director for the City of Anniston for the past several years.

“I’m going to think about what I am going to do next,” Borrelli said.