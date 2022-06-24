ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Borrelli disappointed but accustomed to pressing forward

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lvrwb_0gKn3CVg00
Julie Borrelli Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Julie Borrelli feels confident she did everything she could do to win the Republican runoff election for the House State District 40 representative seat.

She took a leave from work to focus on her campaign, knocked on hundreds of doors, spoke before several groups, engaged in forums, talked with state leaders and grew more reflective as the runoff election loomed on Tuesday.

“I prayed that I would win, if it was God’s will and, if not, I knew it is something I will have to deal with. Mom told me she prayed the same thing.”

Borrelli lost by only 21 votes, a disappointment but, like every candidate, she knew losing the election was a possibility.

“I knew that going in,” she said.

If the primary had been a state election, the race would have gone into an automatic recount because the difference in votes was less than one-half a percent, 2,382 to 2,361.

“There is no automatic recount in primary elections,” said Shirley Miller, the chief clerk at the Calhoun County Probate Judge’s office.

Problems apparently from the changes the state made when drawing new boundaries for each district, which is based on the changes in population reflected in the 2020 census. Many voters were confused about the district they were supposed to be in, and the ballots listed only the candidates that were running in that district.

Borrelli believes mistakes may have been made, though, because about 10 voters told her they received a ballot that did not list her name.

The new boundary lines have been confusing to voters and the staff in some probate judges’ offices in a few areas of the state, such as in District 29, which includes northern sections of Calhoun County and Etowah County. A hearing is set soon to consider the matter for the two candidates in District 29, Mark Gidley, who received more votes, and his opponent, Jamie Grant, who learned about the mistakes after the primary election.

Meanwhile, Borrelli said she is considering her options on whether to run for a future office. At age 44 she has name recognition and a resume that includes having served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 15 years, obtaining three degrees plus a law degree, becoming active at least six civic and political groups and working as the finance director for the City of Anniston for the past several years.

“I’m going to think about what I am going to do next,” Borrelli said.

Comments / 3

Related
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga City Council to request state of emergency due to recent flooding

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City Council will hold a special called meeting tonight, June 27, at 6:00 p.m. to request a declaration of a state of emergency for the town. The decision was made after multiple members of the Sylacauga community shared their thoughts and concerns about the recent flash flooding and subsequent water damage that a number of homes and businesses have suffered through twice in the last few months.
SYLACAUGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
gadsdenmessenger.com

Ford announces candidacy for Mayor of Gadsden

Local businessman and former state representative, Craig Ford announced earlier this week that he filed the paperwork and officially became a candidate for Mayor of Gadsden. “Gadsden is a special community with the potential to achieve great things,” said Ford, pictured at right. “I grew up here, and this city has always been home. I have a passion for Gadsden and the people who live here, and I want to work with our city’s leadership to see this city achieve its full potential.”
WFAE

Around the nation, demonstrators show support for abortion rights

As nearly two dozen states move to ban or restrict access to abortion following Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights protests continued across the country. In Alabama, hundreds gathered on Saturday in Birmingham, reciting poems, dancing and spreading hugs, all in support of reproductive rights, according...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Grant
wbrc.com

Yellowhammer Fund to continue work in the midst of Alabama abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elective abortions are now illegal in Alabama, meaning women would have to travel out of state for the procedure. The Yellowhammer Fund helps women fund and access abortions in the southeast. Jenice Fountain, the fund’s Family Justice Organizer, says the June 24 ruling that overturned Roe...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Plans for Freedom Week

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday the 28th the City of Oxford launches a series of shows for Freedom Week. All events are free admission and open to the public. Celebrate America with the Parker Memorial Chir & Orchestra at the Oxford Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Mylos Memorial Ride on Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, July 2 Hooligan Harley-Davidson will host a memorial ride from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The memorial ride will be in honor of Myles T Whidden. Registration will begin at 11:00 am and kickstands up at 1:00 pm. Hades Hounds will be on the grill for from free feed and Logan Bonds (12:00 -1:30 pm ) and Patrick Smith (2:00 – 4:00 pm)will perform live music.
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican
allongeorgia.com

16 properties remain on July tax sale list

Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi.Fa.’s issued by the Tax Commissioner of Chattooga County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and County of Chattooga against the following named persons and the property as described immediately below their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Main Street Anniston Unveils New Mural

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston, Anniston city officials,&nbsp;Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and artist Joseph Girheld held a ribbon cutting for “Jazz Communion”, the newest mural addition for Main Street Anniston. &nbsp;Main Street Anniston also stated Murals are a small piece of creating a safer and more inviting environment for our community. While they add color to blan exterior walls that would otherwise go unnoticed, they also attract new local business, bring new customers to pre-existing business, and help boost the economy in that area. Murals are an attraction to locals and tourists alike. We are excited to see the completion of Jazz Communion as we continue to see vibrancy and culture restored to Main Street through the continued efforts of public art, the Adopt-A-Block program, and community events. As a Main Street America Affiliate™, Main Street Anniston is part of a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The address of the new mural is 1118 Noble Street. If you go to see the mural be sure to stop and the many Main Street shops!
ANNISTON, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga Police verify circulating Facebook post is fake

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A graphically-worded Facebook post has been circulating on social media recently and now Sylacauga Police Department says it can confirm it is fake. “Just so that we don’t have our people worrying about things in our community, “THIS POST IS VERY MUCH FAKE!” This is going around in other communities. This did not happen in Sylacauga nor anywhere in Talladega County, that I have been made aware of,” said SPD Chief Kelley Johnson on Sunday afternoon in a statement on the Department’s Facebook page.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/20/22 to 06/26/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 06/20/22 to 06/26/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 876 calls for service. There were 93 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 46 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 24 misdemeanor arrests. There were 12 traffic accidents, 140 traffic stops, and 41 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there was one felony arrest, no misdemeanor arrests, and two warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham Area at High Risk of COVID Transmission

Every county in the Birmingham metropolitan area except Blount has been moved into the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission. Jefferson County’s positivity rate has been rising and now stands at 25%, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the county has had an average of 291 new cases a day for the past seven days. Hospital admissions in the county are up somewhat, with 10 more patients over last week, for a 2% increase.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Investigation at the Oldest Saloon in Alabama, Anniston’s Peerless Saloon & Grille

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston asked “Any TrueCrime fans out there?” Jeepers Investigations announced their upcoming investigation at the oldest saloon still standing in Alabama, The Peerless Saloon & Grille! You may recognize the Peerless from a few scenes in the Netflix movie “Devil All The Time”, where Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan filmed, and reportedly ate there even between scenes (the food REALLY is that good!)
ANNISTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Deputy killed during chase to be buried in Talladega County

A community will be paying final respects Monday to a Chambers County deputy who died in the line of duty June 20. There will be a celebration to remember J'Mar Colin Abel, 24, at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford at 3 p.m. Monday. A visitation for Abel will be held Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home in Talladega. Law enforcement from across the state are expected to be in attendance.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
93
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy