ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- A standoff between authorities and a suspected shooter in St. Michael that began Tuesday evening has stretched into Wednesday morning.It began around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said someone was shooting into the neighborhood near the local elementary school. They also said the suspected shooter barricaded themselves into a house at the end of cul-de-sac.According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, a 911 caller reported a man with a rifle arguing with a woman on the 500 block of Central Avenue. The man, a 39-year-old from St. Michael, has active warrants for his arrest and is a...

SAINT MICHAEL, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO