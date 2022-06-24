ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Met Police makes eight more child strip-search referrals

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met has referred itself to the police watchdog after it identified eight more cases of children being strip-searched by its officers. It follows news in March that a 15-year-old girl, known as Child Q, was taken to her school's medical room and searched by two female Met officers....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Assaulted Hampshire police officer finds angry parking note

A police officer who parked hastily to chase two men wanted after an assault and was then attacked himself, returned to find an "angered resident" had pinned a note to his vehicle. The note, written on kitchen roll paper, was left on the police car on a side street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Zara Aleena: Man arrested over "stranger attack" in Ilford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a suspected stranger attack on a woman in east London. Zara Aleena, 35, was assaulted as she walked along Cranbrook Road, towards Gants Hill station in Ilford, in the early hours of Sunday. The Met Police believe she was the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five arrested in modern slavery raids

Five people have been arrested as part of a police probe into modern slavery. Properties in Romford, Burton-upon-Trent and Birmingham were raided by the National Crime Agency on Thursday. Officers suspected the five of being involved in "using forced labour to produce cannabis". In central Birmingham, officers arrested two men,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Couple sought as girl left critical in Coventry hit-and-run

A girl has been left in a critical condition following what police called a hit-and-run. They said the eight-year-old was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris on Monkswood Crescent, Coventry, on 17 June. She suffered a head injury in the crash just after 18:00 BST and remained in hospital, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
BBC

Lincoln CCTV cameras lead to seven arrests in first month

Newly installed CCTV cameras in Lincoln have led to seven arrests in their first month of operation, a council meeting heard. The 29 cameras cover a number of main walking routes into the city centre. As well as the arrests the cameras have monitored 26 incidents during the month of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Bbc London
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Dyshea Hall, 16-Year-Old 'Bring It!' Star, Dies in Shooting

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Youngest South Africa tavern victim was 13 - minister

The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AOL Corp

"It's a terrible scene": At least 21 teens die in tavern mystery

At least 21 teenagers, the youngest possibly just 13, died this weekend after a night out at a township tavern in South Africa in a tragedy where the cause remains unclear. Many are thought to have been students celebrating the end of their high-school exams on Saturday night, provincial officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta Subway shooting: Worker shot dead for ‘putting too much mayo on sandwich’

A Subway worker was shot dead after a customer opened fire following an argument over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to police.On Sunday night at around 6:30pm, a customer ordering a sandwich at a Subway connected to a gas station located in the city’s downtown area erupted into a dispute with one of the store’s employees and opened fire. One employee was fatally wounded and another was sent to a nearby hospital.The owner of the Subway told Fox 5 Atlanta that the disgruntled customer decided to shoot his two employees after they became angry about the amount...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeNeverSleeps

Murder of Man Pushed Off Cliff for Being Gay Finally Solved

Steve (left) with his brother, Scott Johnson.Steve Johnson. On the 10th of December 1988, Scott Russell Johnson was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Blue Fish Point in North Head, New South Wales. He was lying naked on jagged rocks at the bottom of a steep slope. His clothes were found in a pile at the edge of the cliff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy