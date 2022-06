You can include many toppings in a fresh salad, some of which add an extra crunch and earthy or salty flavor to the dish. To elevate any meal, you can top it with cashews, sunflower seeds, and so on, but pepitas are some seeds you'd want to sprinkle onto your summer salads, per Taste of Home. You may see pepitas next to the other nuts and seeds at the grocery store and wonder just what these seeds really are and if they're any good for you. Are they the same thing as pumpkin seeds? Do they taste different, and if so, what do they taste like? And most importantly: do pepitas actually taste good?

