ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Family considering next steps after two oil leaks in the last month

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma City family said they’re fed up with oil spills near their home, showing video evidence of the leaks spreading across their property. Now, they’re considering going to court over the matter.

While the oil well’s operator told KFOR possible leaks are the risk of living next to an oil well, the Vasquez family said two spills in a month is too much, and that something needs to be done so they can live in peace.

“It went under our deck, under the house,” shared Chris Vasquez. “It went under the driveway, basically everywhere.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr2Tr_0gKn2cIf00
    Image KFOR
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGLPV_0gKn2cIf00
    Image KFOR
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNA3g_0gKn2cIf00
    Image KFOR

He said living next door to the oil well has been unpleasant for their family as of late. Oil has overflowed onto their property twice in the last month – May 28 and June 22.

“It started from the backyard and it started making its way all the way to the front of the driveway,” he explained. “So, I mean, that’s a lot of oil.”

$260 million jail bond issue on ballot for Oklahoma County voters

The odor is making his father Mauricio Vasquez nauseous.

“We’re smelling it,” the father said. “We have the smell outside and inside the house. I felt like I was going to throw up for three days.”

The well, near Shields Boulevard and Southeast 52nd Street, is operated by White Operating Company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZxze_0gKn2cIf00
Image KFOR

President Lloyd White declined an interview but told KFOR the two oil spills are “an unfortunate coincidence,” calling it rare for the well to break and leak, adding that a crew was sent to the Vasquez home to clean the oil, replace the grass and cut a check for damages.

Gov. Stitt touts privatizing Medicaid

But the Vasquez family is considering suing White Operating Co. for even more money, while also fearing that their oil-soaked yard could lead to something worse.

“It’s crazy that if a spark starts, you know, the house might burn down, you know?” Chris said. “That’s to the point we’re getting now. We got to be cautious of what we do. It’s our home. We shouldn’t feel like that.”

White said he doesn’t believe there’s any fire threat to the Vasquez home. His staff is planning to visit the house again soon for further assessment and to continue repairing the oil well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
yukonprogressnews.com

Blind plea due in Yukon murder case

A Yukon man charged with shooting to death one roommate and injuring a second roommate is expected to enter a blind plea in the case. Patrick Allen Matthews, 25, is charged in Canadian County District Court with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a fatal shooting in December 2020 at a home near Britton and Mustang roads.
YUKON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Oil Well#White Operating Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KOCO

People in Oklahoma react to decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

OKLAHOMA CITY — People in Oklahoma reacted to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Oklahoma City, hundreds of pro-abortion rights supporters turned out for an ‘Engage the Rage’ event at the state Capitol. There was also a demonstration near Bricktown. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy