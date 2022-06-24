Giant puppet of Syrian refugee parades through Bristol

When Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess arrived in a small south Wales town, mystery surrounded why he was there. Some suspected it was not really him. Even today no-one really knows why he was in the UK. Historian Phil Carradice suspects Hess was sentimental about Wales because of a connection...
A young female soldier who was described as a 'beautiful girl' was found hanged at an Army camp earlier this month, an inquest into her death has revealed. Sophie Madden's body was discovered by Kent police at Overhill Training Centre, St Martin's Plain, near Folkestone, at 9.35 am on June 10 this year.
The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
Britain's first transgender parents have had a second baby, and say their family shows 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'. Jake, 42, and Hannah Graf, 33, from south London, appeared on the Lorraine show today to talk about their new baby Teddy, who was carried by a surrogate and born by emergency c-section.
The Prince of Wales accepted a suitcase containing a million euros in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, the Sunday Times has reported. The paper says this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim totalling three million euros. Clarence House said donations from the sheikh...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a suspected stranger attack on a woman in east London. Zara Aleena, 35, was assaulted as she walked along Cranbrook Road, towards Gants Hill station in Ilford, in the early hours of Sunday. The Met Police believe she was the...
Carrying the hammer and sickle flags of the former Soviet Union, thousands protested in Madrid on Sunday against a NATO summit which will take place in the Spanish capital next week. Amid tight security, leaders of the member countries will meet in Madrid between 29-30 June as the organisation faces...
Fishermen fear for their future after the deaths of thousands of crabs and lobsters off the North East's coast. Mass wash-ups were first reported in October with the government saying a natural algal bloom was to blame. Campaigners and fishermen disputed that and instead cited the dumping of dredged materials...
A diplomatic row has broken out between the UK and the US over efforts to conserve a deepwater species of fish near Antarctica, as Russia obstructs attempts to set catch limits. Last year, amid tensions with the west over Ukraine, Russia rejected catch limits for Patagonia toothfish – also known...
A hedgehog took up squatters' rights in a pet rabbit's cosy hutch and promptly gave birth to four babies. The prickly pregnant creature moved into the hutch belonging to Rufus the rabbit in St Ives, in Cambridgeshire. The rabbit's owner, Andrea Finbow, said the hedgehog made itself a little nest...
The Queen has arrived in Edinburgh with members of her family for the start of a week of royal events in Scotland. She was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, for a traditional ceremony opening the Royal Family's Holyrood week. The 96-year-old has mobility issues...
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 24 (UPI) -- Europe's growing need for gas caused by Russia's war on Ukraine is increasing interest in speeding exploration and drilling of gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea -- and pushing Lebanon and Israel to try settle their years-long maritime border dispute. The arrival of a...
The US Supreme Court's overturning of the constitutional right to abortion is being felt in countries across the world, where activists on both sides of the debate have been explaining what it means to them. Our correspondents in Italy, El Salvador, India, Ireland and Canada report on the reverberations being...
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The African nations of Gabon and Togo have been admitted into the Commonwealth group of nations. “We welcome them,” Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose government hosted a summit of Commonwealth leaders this week, told reporters Saturday. Gabon and Togo are Francophone countries that actively...
A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts after a shooting in the centre of Norway's capital, Oslo. Two people were killed and 21 injured, 10 of them seriously, in a busy nightlife district early on Saturday. Police said they consider the attack...
LOME (Reuters) - Togo's decision to join the Commonwealth will help it develop closer ties with English-speaking countries, opening up new horizons outside of France's sphere of influence in West Africa, the Togolese foreign minister said. Francophone Togo's application to join the 54-nation club made up mostly of former British...
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a suspected gas explosion that destroyed a house in Birmingham and damaged at least three others. Emergency services were called just after 20:30 BST to the scene on Dulwich Road, in Kingstanding. Four other men suffered more minor injuries and were discharged by paramedics.
A 91-year-old man had to wait more than 24 hours to be admitted to hospital after calling for an ambulance. John Jennings, from Evesham in Worcestershire, rang for one on Thursday on the advice of NHS 111. The ambulance arrived nearly 18 hours later on Friday and he then waited...
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey will reconsider a 2004 decision to abolish capital punishment, the justice minister said on Saturday, after President Tayyip Erdogan raised the death penalty in connection with the cause of this week's wildfires. Capital punishment was struck from the constitution in the early years of Erdogan's rule. But...
