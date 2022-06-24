Traffic stop in Arizona ends in seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills

Protesters gathered outside the AZ state capitol building for night 2 of Roe VS Wade demonstrations. Around 11:00 PM protesters began banging and pulling on the chain link fence separating the crowd from the main buildings where violence erupted the night before. A short time later a group managed to topple the fence breaching the restricted area. The assembly was declared unlawful and multiple AZDPS arrest teams advanced on the crowd from the west, south and north sides surrounding a large group. Multiple people were quickly taken into custody. Troopers quickly secured the capitol grounds, loaded those in custody into transport van and retreated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO