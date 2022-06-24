ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Traffic stop in Arizona ends in seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A traffic stop in northern Arizona on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills, authorities said....

ktar.com

Comments / 33

Chiquis
3d ago

GREAT JOB LAW ENFORCEMENT👍👍For protecting , God be with you always. I can imajine how many people would of die or overdose with those pills.Thank you lord

Reply
13
Tamera Irene Trehan
3d ago

Good job law enforcement agencies, we need more security on our ocean borders, the liquid chemicals needed to manufacture the pills is coming from Asia, China and Europe, on cargo ships and submarines , then transferred to fishing boats and smaller boats that take it ashore south of the border ,Stop it before it reaches

Reply
7
BARBARA MEALER
3d ago

Near Prescott? I-40 is not where near Prescott. Great job, but need to get the location right. Was it near Ash Fork, Seligman, or Kingman? Prescott is over 50 miles away from I-40.

Reply(1)
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Northern Arizona#Fentanyl#K9#Ycso
