Radnor extends firefighter stipends to EMS volunteers

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday morning. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:16 a.m., a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 approaching the area of Exit 1 for US Business Route 13. For an unknown reason the operator of the Lincoln pulled onto the right shoulder and came to a stop. The operator then exited his vehicle and began standing on I-495. During this time, a blue 2017 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-495 approaching the Lincoln’s location. The Accord partially crossed over the white shoulder line, and as a result its front right corner struck the rear left corner of the stopped Lincoln MKZ. After the collision, the Lincoln was spun in a clockwise direction until it struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway where it came to rest. The Honda subsequently flipped onto its roof and slid northbound until it came to rest on the interstate. The driver of the Lincoln was also struck at this time by one of the vehicles as he stood on the highway.

