ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Radnor extends firefighter stipends to EMS volunteers

By Richard Ilgenfritz
Main Line Media News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADNOR — Last year, the Radnor Board of Commissioners approved a plan to provide qualifying firefighters a $1,000 stipend to encourage more participation. But in passing the stipend, they left one group out – EMS crews. After the board recently passed an amendment, they fixed it. “This...

www.mainlinemedianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store Opens In Berks County

A new Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 30 in Berks County. There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 8053 Chestnut Street in Hereford. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will begin...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered for Hit-Run Suspect in Hereford Township

HEREFORD PA – A suspect accused of involvement in a hit-and-run crash on Saint Peters Road in Hereford (Berks County) is being sought by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, and the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization on Friday (June 24, 2022) began offering a cash reward for information in the case.
HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Agnes: Governor's mansion under 5 feet of water

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The floods caused by Agnes affected so many people, including then-Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp. Shapp and his wife had to be evacuated by motorboat from the governor's mansion. Aerial images, captured 50 years ago, show the mansion surrounded by floodwaters from a swollen Susquehanna River. You...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
Radnor Township, PA
Government
City
Radnor Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday morning. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:16 a.m., a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 approaching the area of Exit 1 for US Business Route 13. For an unknown reason the operator of the Lincoln pulled onto the right shoulder and came to a stop. The operator then exited his vehicle and began standing on I-495. During this time, a blue 2017 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-495 approaching the Lincoln’s location. The Accord partially crossed over the white shoulder line, and as a result its front right corner struck the rear left corner of the stopped Lincoln MKZ. After the collision, the Lincoln was spun in a clockwise direction until it struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway where it came to rest. The Honda subsequently flipped onto its roof and slid northbound until it came to rest on the interstate. The driver of the Lincoln was also struck at this time by one of the vehicles as he stood on the highway.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Pottstown Man Wanted After Assault Incident

POTTSTOWN, PA — The North Coventry Township Police say they hold an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Zachary Shaw from Pottstown. The warrant was issued by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-3-01 on Wednesday. Authorities stated that on June 22, 2022, officers responded to a residence in the 50 block...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Delaware County Fugitive Arrested On Felony Warrant

POTTSTOWN, PA — A resident of Norwood, Delaware County was arrested Thursday on a felony arrest warrant. Patrick Walsh, age 37, was arrested by the North Coventry Police Department on June 23, 2022. Walsh was picked up in Delaware County on multiple warrants on June 11, 2022, and being housed until his hearing at Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-3-01.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Maguire
Person
Robert Tate
delawarevalleynews.com

More Information On Bensalem Auto Pedestrian Story

On June 22, 2022 we reported this story about a hit and run accident in Bensalem . New details were released yesterday. Court records show that the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is Woodrow Gibson, from East orange New Jersey. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and multiple traffic offenses.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Volunteer Firefighters#Stipend#Ems#Radnor Fire Company
sanatogapost.com

Like Other Agencies, Upper Providence Starts Camera Registry

UPPER PROVIDENCE PA – Just as nearby Lower Pottsgrove and other municipal law enforcement agencies have done, the Upper Providence Police Department said Thursday (June 23, 2022) it would begin asking township property owners, both residential and commercial, for their voluntary permission to occasionally use private surveillance video footage from their locations for investigative purposes.
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
delawarevalleynews.com

Thief From Philly Endangers Bucks County Residents In Police Chase

A man with a passenger were stopped by Lower Makefield Police when the officer saw them driving a U-Haul pick- up that was reported stolen,. This vehicle had Arizona tags. Police made contact with the driver, a heavily tattooed male after he made a small purchase today at the Rite Aid store located on Oxford Valley Road. The driver was wearing a fake green vest, to make it look like he belonged in a construction zone, or was doing work.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Significant Changes Coming To Medicaid For 500,000 Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania has recently opened its Medicaid enrollment and plan selection period, but with some very notable plan changes. As the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) opened its plan selection period for Medicaid (Medical Assistance or MA) yesterday, they also announced significant changes to insurance plans. On September 1, 2022, DHS will implement new physical health managed care agreements resulting in some consumers having to choose a new physical health plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy