Poison Hemlock Quickly Spreading Across Pennsylvania

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

An invasive plant species is quickly spreading across Pennsylvania.

Growing up to six feet tall with easily identified purple-blotched stems, poison hemlock threatens pets, children and livestock.

It causes a burning rash and in extreme cases can cause a person to suffocate with muscle paralysis.

DCNR's Ryan Reed explains what part of the plant to avoid:

"All of it", he says. "The most toxic part of the plant are the seeds. It can cause a very irritating, blistering rash".

Hemlock is commonly seen along roadways, streams, at the edge of forests and in meadows.

For more information on how to identify poison hemlock, please visit https://extension.psu.edu/poison-hemlock-identification

