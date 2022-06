Some changes to the purchase laws for semi-automatic rifles were introduced to New York earlier this month. There will be more guns in big cities and you may not even know it. Conceal carry permits allow individuals who can legally own a firearm to carry it on their person. The Supreme Court made a decision that ruled against New York City's strict rules against allowing law-abiding citizens the right to conceal a gun within the 5 boroughs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO