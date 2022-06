The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL. They had one of the better offseasons in the NFL, adding huge names like wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones. Normally, an offseason like that would propel a team to the top of their division. However, the Raiders play in the AFC West. They’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Denver Broncos each twice next year. In order to have success in such a difficult environment, Las Vegas will need some of their lesser known players to step up. There are plenty of players on the Raiders who could have a breakout season, but none are more likely to step up than linebacker Jayon Brown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO