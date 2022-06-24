ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, PA

Uniontown woman dead following shooting outside bar

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDJN1_0gKn1idE00
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A Uniontown woman was shot and killed outside a city bar on Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of North Gallatin Avenue outside McPatton’s Pub around 10:20 p.m., where they found Samantha Harden, 34, with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Uniontown Hospital, police said.

“We found five bullet holes in the pub’s outside wall,” said Uniontown police Lt. Tom Kolencik. “We’re still ascertaining video surveillance and asking for the public’s help if they saw anything or have video that may have caught part of the incident.”

Kolencik said police believe a small group of people was involved in an argument inside the bar, and the shooting occurred shortly after they left.

Police continue to investigate.

“We’re going to revisit the scene again today once emotions are down, to reinterview people in the area,” Kolencik said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Uniontown Police at 724-430-2929 or Crime Stoppers Fayette County at 724-320-2042.

