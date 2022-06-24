ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Win Free Junior Frosty treats for the rest of the Year on Monday 6-27

By STN Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy’s® located at 760 E Michigan Ave in Saline is celebrating their re-opening with a ribbon cutting on Monday, June 27th. The restaurant recently underwent significant renovations. Improvements include a...

