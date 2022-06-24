ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside in Chatham

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfELQ_0gKn1NI500

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday night in Chatham and the man died of his injuries.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Police said a 23-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old man were standing outside when a man came up and shot them both.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

The 40-year-old victim took himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He has been listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Gunman arrested after South Deering shooting

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the South Deering neighborhood. A 21-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew when they pulled out a gun and started shooting around 10:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 97th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Baby among 5 dead, 22 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead, and 22 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Sunday. The youngest victim includes a 5-month-old girl.In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 20, was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday evening.  Police said around 8:10 p.m., an unknown offender fired shots, in the 11700 block of South Princeton – striking the victim in the neck. The victim then self-transported to Roseland Hospital in critical condition. A 5-month-old girl is dead, and a 41-year-old man is wounded following a shooting in South Shore Friday evening. Around 6:45...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting outside popular Lake View bar

CHICAGO - An Oak Lawn man was charged in the shooting of another man outside a popular North Side bar earlier this month. Anthony Lampkins, 33, was arrested Sunday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery a firearm, according to police. Police identified Lampkins as the gunman...
OAK LAWN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people shot in Lakeview East; CPD sergeant punched hours earlier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in the Lakeview neighborhood early Monday morning. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barry Avenue, and Clark and Halsted streets, around 12 hours after Chicago's Pride Parade came through the neighborhood. Police said a woman and two men were standing outside when someone fired shots. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and remains in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. They are both in good condition. There were at least 40 evidence markers in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shot by Gary police officer

GARY, Ind. - A Gary police officer shot a gunman in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana. Police responded to a report of a male acting dangerously with a gun around 4:42 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street. While trying to make contact with...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager is dead, and another man is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m.Sources say the shooters got onto the bus and shot a 17-year-old in the head as he sat near the back of the bus. A 24-year-old man was grazed in the head and refused medical attention, but it is not clear if he was also a target. CBS 2 also saw a bus driver receiving medical treatment nearby. Sources tell CBS 2 this was a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot by Gary Police Officer, Authorities Say

An investigation is underway into the actions of a Gary police officer who shot a man after responding to a call Sunday, authorities stated. At approximately 4:42 p.m., officers with the Gary Police Department were called to a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in regard to a man with a gun who was "making the residence unsafe," GPD officials said in a news release.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the men were standing with a group of people, in the 2400 block of West 71st Street around 6:33 a.m., when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots – striking the victims.A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.The second victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and side and was also transported to Advocate Christ in stable condition. The offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Pair sought in armed robbery on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side. On Monday, police released images of the suspects who allegedly flashed a gun and forcefully took the belongings of a 44-year-old man on June 15 at the 69th Street Red Line station.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lakeview residents disappointed after 3 shot, 3 stabbed in separate incidents long after Pride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Violence unfolded on the streets of Lakeview overnight Sunday into Monday – several hours after the city's Pride celebrations. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the trouble did not start until long after the parade had ended and night had fallen – and the concern for leaders in Lakeview is about the aftermath rather than the parade itself. Two separate violent incidents overnight sent six people to the hospital. The Pride Parade was over by the late afternoon. But the party continued in certain parts of the East Lakeview area for hours afterward. On Monday morning,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gary Police officer shoots suspect while responding to call of person with a gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Gary, Indiana, police officer shot a suspect Sunday while responding to a call of a person with a gun. According to police, Gary officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. due to a "male with a gun who was making the residence unsafe." Police said, "During the course of contact with the male an officer was forced to discharge his weapon striking the male." The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now handling the investigation. The officer will be placed on mandatory desk duty for the extent of the external investigation. No further details were available.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed by unknown offender during argument in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed during an argument in Lake view early Sunday morning. Police said around 2:22 a.m., the man was in an argument with an unknown offender who pulled a knife and attacked him, in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street.The victim suffered two puncture wounds to the left shoulder and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while standing with group of people in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago Lawn Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of West 71st Street. At about 6:33 a.m., the two victims were standing with a group of people when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots, police said. A 30-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
26K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy