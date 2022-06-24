3 wounded, 1 killed in shooting near Dan Ryan in Gresham: CPD

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side.

About 9:35 p.m., a man and a woman were standing outside at 79th and Lafayette when a male approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A second man, 40, went to Little Company of Mary Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the right arm, officials said. He was also listed in fair condition.

Another man, 26, went to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the elbow and was in good condition, police said.

The shooter fled the scene and there was no one in custody.

Despite reports of the shooting occurring outside the 79th Street Red Line station, a spokesperson with CTA said the shooting took place near a gas station at the corner of 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue.

“The shooting did not occur outside of the station entrance, and did not involve CTA service at all,” the spokesperson said.

Police confirmed the incident wasn’t CTA-related.

