SEEN HIM? Man throwing rocks at family in NYC park hits mom, 6-week-old baby

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man who was throwing rocks at a family in an Upper Manhattan park struck a mother and her infant, police said Friday.

The NYPD released an image of the suspect they’re searching for in the rock assault at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem.

The family was spending a Sunday afternoon in the park on June 5 when the man pelted them with multiple rocks as they sat on a bench, police said.

One of the rocks struck a 26-year-old woman in the shoulder. The rock then ricocheted and struck the woman’s 6-week-old son in the face.

The boy suffered a scratch to his face and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The man fled the area on foot after the assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

