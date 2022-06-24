ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy Eleven announces site for Eleven Park in downtown Indianapolis

By Andrew Smith, Nikki DeMentri
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHB5S_0gKn191A00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Eleven has acquired more than 20 acres of land in downtown Indianapolis with the plans to develop the site into the home of Eleven Park and a neighborhood village.

According to Indy Eleven , Keystone Group is working with Indy Eleven to develop the Diamond Chain Company land into a 20,000-seat stadium, hotel, office, apartments, retail and public spaces.

The land is bordered by West Street, Kentucky Avenue and the White River.

Photo Provided/Indy Eleven

The news was first reported by the Indianapolis Business Journal .

“We have been working diligently for the last several years to secure a large area of land downtown for Eleven Park, and with our prime location now secured we are eager to take the next steps for this groundbreaking development,” Ersal Ozdemir, founder and chairman of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven, said . “This village will be a 365-day-a-year live, work, and play community that will transform this section of Indianapolis, providing jobs and significant economic development to downtown Indianapolis and surrounding areas.”

Keystone Group and Indy Eleven are still in discussions with the city of Indianapolis and the state to finalize project terms, according to Indy Eleven. It would allow to existing buildings to be torn down and some site work to begin in spring 2023.

After about two years of construction, the Eleven Park stadium is expected to be open in time for the spring 2025 season.

The stadium would be used for both Indy Eleven's men's and women's soccer teams; host field sports like football, lacrosse and rugby; partner for events with the NCAA and IHSAA; international matches; concerts; and community events.

“This announcement is the culmination of years of hard work and partnership between countless individuals and entities who believed in our vision, and we are beyond excited to share the results of that effort today with our community,” Indy Eleven President & CEO Greg Stremlaw said. “While there is still more work to do, today the Indy Eleven family is thrilled to put a pin on the map and celebrate what Eleven Park will provide the country’s premier city for sports and all Hoosiers who will experience and benefit from this world-class destination.”

PREVIOUS | Indy Eleven proposes $550 million stadium, plaza in Indianapolis

The investment is expected to exceed $1 billion due to the rise in construction costs, inflation and increase in the "scale and scope" of the project," according to Indy Eleven. Sites for retail, restaurants, hotel, apartments and office spaces will be developed by Keystone Group.

In accordance with state legislation passed in 2019, the City of Indianapolis Capital Improvement Board would own the stadium and Indy Eleven would lease and operate it.

The land for the proposed development is considered a "Professional Sports Development Area."

"From a funding perspective, you may recall that enabling legislation was passed. So the venue in the neighborhood village is going to be built on a PSDA. So new taxes that are created through people that live in this in this area, shop in this area eat in this area are capped at up to nine and a half million dollars for 32 years. Those aren't existing taxes, those are taxes we're helping to literally create and that's why it's a win-win situation. And so 80% of that of the stadium will be funded through those repaying those bonds etc. And that 20% commitment will be thrown from our direct ownership which is an obligation through the legislation.

“New taxes that are created through people that live in this area, shop in this area, eat in this area are capped at up to nine and a half million dollars for 32 years. Those aren't existing taxes, those are taxes we're helping to literally create and that's why it's a win-win situation. And so 80% of that of the stadium will be funded through those repaying those bonds, etc. and that 20% commitment will come from our direct ownership, which is an obligation through the legislation," Indy Eleven CEO and President Greg Stremlaw said.

Indy Eleven said it plans to meet with fans and community members to discuss specific design elements of the planned village.

TOP STORIES: Anderson mom shares baby formula following loss of infant twin sons |
Children's Museum says vendor review 'oversight' to blame for Juneteenth watermelon salad | Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Residents near Garfield Park show concern after music festival leaves trash, tire marks behind

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyschild.com

4th of July Celebrations and Festivals in Indianapolis

It’s hard to believe that the 4th of July is only one week away! It’s time to break out the red, white, and blue attire and take your family to one of these star-spangled events. We’ve already covered all the amazing places to watch fireworks around Indianapolis. Below...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Around the Table: Restaurant openings, closings in Indy, Carmel, Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always knows what’s happening in Central Indiana’s restaurant scene, so she stops by each Monday to fill us in. She has one closing to report this week: ND Street Bar at 46th and College in SoBro. The restaurant from entrepreneur Kimbal Musk just recently changed its name from Next Door.
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Business
thebeet.com

The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Indianapolis, Indiana

If the Indianapolis 500 is the only thing you associate with Indiana’s capital, you’re in for a treat. Indy has been a city on the move ever since it hosted the Super Bowl in 2012 with a recently developed bike path providing recreation through the city’s center and designated cultural districts where cafes, breweries, and other attractions have been springing up. And while you might not think eating vegan in the heart of the Midwest is easy, given that Indiana’s signature dish is the pork tenderloin, you don’t have to look far for vegan eats in Indy. Ready to start those vegan engines? Here are 10 eateries that should be on your agenda.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eleven Park#Downtown Indianapolis#Garfield Park#Keystone Group#The Diamond Chain Company
readthereporter.com

Miller shows Terre Haute how it’s done

Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon dominated at Junior Championship. Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon ran away with a prestigious tournament this week at the Country Club of Terre Haute. Whallon, an incoming senior for the Millers, triumphed at the Indiana Golf Association’s Girls State Junior Championship, a three-day, 54-hole event on the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Current Publishing

Sycamore on Cool Creek Drive identified as biggest tree in Carmel

A sycamore in east Carmel has been identified as the city’s biggest tree. The tree was identified through a contest organized by the Carmel Urban Forestry Committee. The winning entry, which measures 271.8 inches in circumference, was submitted by the Wong family on Cook Creek Drive. It was almost 60 inches bigger than the runner-up on Canary Court.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Indian Market, Festival returns to the Eiteljorg

INDIANAPOLIS — Over a hundred Native American artists came to downtown Indianapolis this week to take part in the Eiteljorg Museum’s 30th annual Indian Market and Festival. This year marks the first time the market is in person since 2019 after organizers had to move the event online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 140 artists […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 59

Showers moving out; another dry stretch on the way!

We finally saw steady showers and thunderstorms across central Indiana last night. Rain totals in general have been below 0.50” in our area. The overnight thunderstorm activity did not put a large dent in the rainfall deficit, it was the first time Indianapolis had any measurable precipitation in 12 days! Indianapolis only measured 0.03” of rain since midnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy