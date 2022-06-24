ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Third Saturday offers something for the locals to enjoy

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
What is there to do in Pontiac? If one is not from the area, there would seem to be plenty of options available. After all, the Chief City is part of the famed Route 66 tourism trade.

Those out-of-towners, out-of-staters and the visitors from foreign lands are able to stop in town and see the Route 66 Museum and Hall of Fame, as well as other museums.

There is a nice array of places to dine or get refreshments. Downtown Pontiac has been set up well for visitors.

But what the hometown folks? What the residents of Pontiac? What is there for the local tourist to do without leaving town?

It would seem the best option is the Third Saturday event.

“There's a lot going on from early in the morning till like 8-9 o'clock at night,” said Pontiac Tourism Director Liz Vincent recently. “That's a great opportunity because our historic homes are open. Even a lot of people who live here in town don't get a chance to see them.”

The historic homes are the Jones House, Strevell House and the Yost House.

The Jones House is at 314 E. Madison St. and is on the National Register of Historic Places. According to Mark Osman, who plays a leading role in the house tours, the Jones House dates back to 1857 and was the second brick home built in Pontiac.

Osman noted that volunteers choose one subject and create a display of articles that relate to the theme. This month's was aprons, “an item essential to homemakers of the era many were of course homemade and very unique and personalized.”

The Jason Strevell House is at 401 W. Livingston St. It was owned by Strevell, who was an attorney in town. In 1860, Strevell hosted Abraham Lincoln here while the Lincoln was waiting on a train to take him back to Springfield.

According to Osman, “a topic of conversation was reportedly the gathering movement that Lincoln run for president, which Strevell very much encouraged. It is believed to be the last existing home visited by Lincoln in Pontiac.”

The home is furnished in middle 19th décor, which would be the type used at the time of Lincoln's stay.

The Catherine V. Yost House and Museum is located at 298 W. Water St. It was built, owned and occupied by Zoath Freeman Yost, a prominent Pontiac attorney, and his family.

Osman points out that the last child of Zoath Yost was John Paul Yost and in 1988 the younger Yost donated the house to the City of Pontiac to be used as a museum in honor of Catherine Yost, John's sister, who was a prolific painter.

The house tours are free.

Other Third Saturday activities include the Vintage Market, which includes Pop's Pop Up, Aleena's Bath and Body, Tickled Pink Fabric Store and Bill's Antiques. There is a Farmer's Market around the Historic Livingston County Courthouse and later in the day is a Cruise-In. The trolley runs throughout the day, as well.

“That's a really good thing,” Vincent said. “Even local people don't necessarily know all the stuff that's happening that day.”

It's a happy coincidence for those visitors traveling Route 66 who make a stop in Pontiac on the third Thursday of the month.

“Route 66 is the heart and soul of our tourism, especially with the centennial coming in 2026,” Vincent said.

And, should visitors hit the Route 66 Museum and Hall of Fame and the shops in the old City Hall, they can write their name on a huge chalk wall.

“It's pretty fascinating to look at because people sign it from wherever they're from,” Vincent said. “It's got people from all over, and we're starting to see internationals come back. It gets cleaned off the first of every month.”

