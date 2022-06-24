ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postcard from the Pines: No More Horsing Around

By Editorial Staff
Cover picture for the articleFair week is over in Marion, Michigan. The 4-H animals and exhibits were judged, ribbons were dispensed and the auction was held. Food vendors have packed up and the carnival is gone. Our annual fair is one for the history books. Just as it was in many places across...

