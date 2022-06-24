Postcard from the Pines: No More Horsing Around

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our weather has been pleasant for most of this past workweek. If you’ve had any outdoor plans, graduation parties, or have been looking to get out to the beach, it has been nice! For our farmers and gardeners, any rain will surely be welcomed. The good news is that there is a chance of rain heading into the overnight, but showers will still be more sparse as they move through. Some may still completely miss any rain.

2 DAYS AGO