Friday June 24th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10. AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Humboldt — 7:30. MASON CITY — Newman took advantage of 14 walks while pounding out 16 hits in an 18-7, six-inning win over Mason City High in the two schools’ annual crosstown rivalry baseball game on Sunday afternoon at Roosevelt Field, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Newman was in the lead 10-7 heading into the sixth, but they batted around in the inning and scored eight runs to close out the game. Doug Taylor struck out 10 in picking up the win for Newman, and he along with Tim Castle each had three hits and four runs batted in. Eli Brinkley was three-for-three with three runs scored. Newman improves to 25-3 overall and will be off tonight before resuming Top of Iowa Conference play Tuesday with a trip to Bishop Garrigan. Mason City with the loss drops to 16-15 and head right back into CIML play with a road trip to #9/4A Waukee Northwest.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO