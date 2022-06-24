ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Friday June 24th Local Sports

KGLO News
 3 days ago

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10. AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at St. Edmond — 7:30. AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:15.

Monday June 27th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10. AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Humboldt — 7:30. MASON CITY — Newman took advantage of 14 walks while pounding out 16 hits in an 18-7, six-inning win over Mason City High in the two schools’ annual crosstown rivalry baseball game on Sunday afternoon at Roosevelt Field, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Newman was in the lead 10-7 heading into the sixth, but they batted around in the inning and scored eight runs to close out the game. Doug Taylor struck out 10 in picking up the win for Newman, and he along with Tim Castle each had three hits and four runs batted in. Eli Brinkley was three-for-three with three runs scored. Newman improves to 25-3 overall and will be off tonight before resuming Top of Iowa Conference play Tuesday with a trip to Bishop Garrigan. Mason City with the loss drops to 16-15 and head right back into CIML play with a road trip to #9/4A Waukee Northwest.
KGLO News

Four local winners announced in state’s Excellence in History Awards

CEDAR RAPIDS — Winners from Mason City and Forest City were among those bestowed Excellence in History Awards this past week from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and its State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees. The awards honor individuals, organizations and communities that make outstanding contributions to the field of Iowa history. Among this year’s winners:
KGLO News

27 years ago Monday, 27-year-old Jodi Huisentruit vanished from her Mason City apartment complex parking lot

MASON CITY — 27 years ago today, June 27th, 27-year-old KIMT morning anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit disappeared. She was believed to have been abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex early on the morning of June 27th 1995. Her body has never been found, she was legally declared dead by a Cerro Gordo County district court judge in 2001, and the case remains unsolved. A gathering of family and friends was held in front of KIMT late this morning.
KGLO News

Winnebago Industries completes 1000+ mile road trip with new electric RV

FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries earlier this month completed a more than 1300-mile journey with their new all-electric zero emission motorhome, the first known trip over 1000 miles by an all-electric RV. The “e-RV” was introduced back in January at the Florida RV Super Show by the company’s Advanced Technology Group as a fully functional, all-electric concept vehicle.
