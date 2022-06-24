NBA Draft: Jared Rhoden signs with Sacramento Kings; Seton Hall standout came a long way

Seton Hall basketball fans saw it from Jared Rhoden throughout his four-year college career. There was the loose ball he wrestled away from two UConn players with the clock ticking down. There was the late-game takeover in a must-win against Xavier. There was the backbreaker 3-pointer he swished at Butler as a sophomore.

Rhoden has tenacity to spare, but even by his standards, the display over the past three months was remarkable.

The 6-foot-6 wing willed himself from fringe pro prospect to an NBA free-agent contract. He signed with the Sacramento Kings early Friday, a few hours after the NBA Draft ended, according to ESPN . It's the latest stop in a meteoric rise for Rhoden, who turned a spot in the Portsmouth Invitational into a spot in the G League Combine, and then used that to springboard into the NBA Combine.

“I came to Seton Hall as a three-star recruit and earned everything I got,” Rhoden said earlier this week. “I know I have to prove myself. Carrying around that underdog mentality has gone a long way, and it’s what helped me in this process.”

Always a solid mid-range shooter, Rhoden opened pro doors by shooting well from 3-point range throughout the pre-draft process. He also received high marks at the combines for his physicality, conditioning and team-oriented play.

What is his new team getting in Rhoden?

He was a three-year starter, helped the Pirates achieve three NCAA Tournament seasons, and as a senior earned first team All-Big East honors after averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

He’s a versatile defender and vocal leader who wears his passion for winning on his sleeve. He exudes confidence.

“I might not be the top dude on mock drafts, but I will be one of the few that has a long NBA career,” Rhoden said earlier this week. “Ten to 15 years from now, you’re going to see me on a roster still.”

More proving grounds lie ahead. Rhoden will look to earn a two-way contract starting with a strong performance in the NBA’s summer league. But he’s got a foothold — a franchise invested in him and willing to give him an extended look.

His arrival on this stage is a boost for Seton Hall. Two head coaches can say they had a hand in Rhoden’s arrival on this stage. Current Pirates skipper Shaheen Holloway discovered him as a prospect and recruited him to the Hall. Kevin Willard, now at Maryland, developed him into an All-Big East standout.

Rhoden spent draft night in low-key fashion with his parents and sisters at the family’s home on Long Island. Earning this kind of opportunity, he said Wednesday, “would just be amazing for me — as a boy who had that dream, and now as a man who can fulfill it.”

