ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

NBA Draft: Jared Rhoden signs with Sacramento Kings; Seton Hall standout came a long way

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

Seton Hall basketball fans saw it from Jared Rhoden throughout his four-year college career. There was the loose ball he wrestled away from two UConn players with the clock ticking down. There was the late-game takeover in a must-win against Xavier. There was the backbreaker 3-pointer he swished at Butler as a sophomore.

Rhoden has tenacity to spare, but even by his standards, the display over the past three months was remarkable.

The 6-foot-6 wing willed himself from fringe pro prospect to an NBA free-agent contract. He signed with the Sacramento Kings early Friday, a few hours after the NBA Draft ended, according to ESPN . It's the latest stop in a meteoric rise for Rhoden, who turned a spot in the Portsmouth Invitational into a spot in the G League Combine, and then used that to springboard into the NBA Combine.

“I came to Seton Hall as a three-star recruit and earned everything I got,” Rhoden said earlier this week. “I know I have to prove myself. Carrying around that underdog mentality has gone a long way, and it’s what helped me in this process.”

RELATED: How Jared Rhoden worked his way onto the NBA Draft radar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VdcV_0gKmycL900

Always a solid mid-range shooter, Rhoden opened pro doors by shooting well from 3-point range throughout the pre-draft process. He also received high marks at the combines for his physicality, conditioning and team-oriented play.

What is his new team getting in Rhoden?

He was a three-year starter, helped the Pirates achieve three NCAA Tournament seasons, and as a senior earned first team All-Big East honors after averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

He’s a versatile defender and vocal leader who wears his passion for winning on his sleeve. He exudes confidence.

“I might not be the top dude on mock drafts, but I will be one of the few that has a long NBA career,” Rhoden said earlier this week. “Ten to 15 years from now, you’re going to see me on a roster still.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCzo2_0gKmycL900

More proving grounds lie ahead. Rhoden will look to earn a two-way contract starting with a strong performance in the NBA’s summer league. But he’s got a foothold — a franchise invested in him and willing to give him an extended look.

His arrival on this stage is a boost for Seton Hall. Two head coaches can say they had a hand in Rhoden’s arrival on this stage. Current Pirates skipper Shaheen Holloway discovered him as a prospect and recruited him to the Hall. Kevin Willard, now at Maryland, developed him into an All-Big East standout.

Rhoden spent draft night in low-key fashion with his parents and sisters at the family’s home on Long Island. Earning this kind of opportunity, he said Wednesday, “would just be amazing for me — as a boy who had that dream, and now as a man who can fulfill it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeJOr_0gKmycL900

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NBA Draft: Jared Rhoden signs with Sacramento Kings; Seton Hall standout came a long way

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kendall Jenner Shares Racy Photo Following Devin Booker Breakup

Kendall Jenner appears to be in good spirits. The A-list celebrity reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, following one-plus year of dating. Jenner and Booker were often spotted out in Los Angeles and she was seen at some NBA games, as well. However, the couple is no longer together, per reports.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Sacramento, CA
Asbury Park, NJ
Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Asbury Park, NJ
Sports
South Orange, NJ
Sports
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Butler, NJ
Local
California Basketball
City
South Orange, NJ
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet

The Miami Heat recently emerged as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving amid his contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, it sounds like this just isn’t going to happen after team owner Micky Arison came out with a highly controversial tweet about anti-vaxxers. Arison made no mention of Irving in his tweet as […] The post Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Andrew Wiggins Opens Up On Timberwolves Tenure With Karl-Anthony Towns And Zach LaVine: "I Feel Like That Team That We Had Was Really Talented. We Just Needed Some Time."

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a solid place currently. They made the playoffs this year, and have two franchise cornerstones in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Before this current era of Timberwolves basketball, though, the team once had Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Zach LaVine on the same team. That core could have potentially been great down the line as all three of them became All-Star players in this league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Willard
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Viral Ayesha Curry Photo

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, sure does know how to have a good time. The Warriors are now a few weeks removed from winning the NBA Finals, beating Boston in Game 6 to win the title. Ever since, Golden State players and their families...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Look-Alike Torching Rivals On A Military Base Goes Viral: "Man Is Protecting The Country And The Rim"

LeBron James is one of the best players of the current generation, a superstar who has inspired many across the globe to pick up a basketball and try to emulate him. However, the same thing that makes James one of the greatest ever to do it, maybe even the GOAT, is the same thing that makes it hard for other people to be like him. LeBron is more naturally gifted than most other people.
NBA
NBC Sports

Mychal Thompson 'real proud' of Klay for this 'manly' thing

Klay Thompson has come a long way from his rookie season in 2011, when he entered the league as a reticent shooting guard. At age 32, Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and established himself as one of the best shooters in league history. He’s also carved out a brand as one of the more interesting personalities in the league.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Kings#Nba Draft#Espn#The G League Combine#The Nba Combine
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
NBC Sports

KD pushes back on narrative he was jealous Dubs won title

Kevin Durant has a lot on his plate right now, but media and fan narratives are not something he has an appetite for. While Durant deals with the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets and the status of teammate Kyrie Irving, he took time to address the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA championship three years after he left the franchise for New York.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Sacramento Kings: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

It was an easy night for the Sacramento Kings, as the front office only acquired one rookie. The organization traded both of its second-round picks away to gain more draft capital in the future. Even so, Sacramento selected Keegan Murray who is an exciting prospect in his own right. We’ll see how his career plays out, but for now, we go over our draft grade for the Kings’ pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings' Keegan Murray explains future fit with Fox, Sabonis

Keegan Murray hasn’t been with the Sacramento Kings for very long, but the former Iowa forward is already beginning to think about the possibilities with his new teammates. The Kings took Murray fourth in the NBA draft on Thursday and view him as a key addition to the roster. The team zeroed in on Murray early in the process and was said to have him high on its radar heading into the draft this week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy