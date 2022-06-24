ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 3 days ago

Big Brother is watching you! Subway car cameras are set to be installed amid growing security concerns, while on the roads, a proposed expansion of a successful city surveillance program would ask New Yorkers to report each other for parking violations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFGXZ_0gKmyYl700
“Snitch and the City” — Would you “rat” on your fellow New Yorkers? Photo montage: Lee Caple.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler is calling for the potential expansion of the Citizens Air Complaint Program — a city-backed initiative called in which civilians who report idling trucks with video proof can earn 25 percent of any fines (generally $85 a pop) collected by the Department of Transportation (DOT) which has attracted zealous New Yorkers concerned about the carbon emissions of idling vehicles…or, just looking for a payout . Restler’s proposed bill would include parking and parking placard issues, with a portion of the fine being paid to the person making the report.

And it could prove to be a sneaky money maker — according to the New York Times, since 2019 the city has paid $1.1 million in reported Citizens Air Complaint Program bounties, and has increased its overall fine collection by 24 percent since it launched in 2018. 85 percent of complaints in 2020 came from just 20 New Yorkers — among them a retired police detective and several attorneys who call themselves the Idling Warriors , including Paul Slapikas, a former Marine and retired engineer who told the Times he made $64,000 in bounty fees in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q07XR_0gKmyYl700
The MTA already has surveillance cameras on platforms — but now proposes to test them in subway cars. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Mr Slapikas ( who disguises himself as a confused tourist with a flip phone to avert suspicion )  and the other Idling Warriors have Hell’s Kitchen’s frequent commercial deliveries to thank for their payday — zip code 10036 had the highest rate of complaints in 2020 , many of them stemming from idling ConEd, FedEx and Amazon trucks, and tour buses. The US Department of Energy states that vehicle idling accounts for as much as 6 billion gallons of wasted gas and 30 million tons of carbon emissions per year.

But not everyone is in favor of the program. “Rule from Goodfellas : Always keep your mouth shut,” posted one Instagram user, as another commented : “That’s called ratting.” One New Yorker had another suggestion for the reporting program: “I’d report every cop car or city vehicle parked on the sidewalk or double parked outside the police precincts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6cxd_0gKmyYl700
Under new plans, it won’t just be cops keeping an eye on traffic in Hell’s Kitchen. Photo: Phil O’Brien

In what was potentially Bill de Blasio’s most well-received move, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the mayor’s office employed rock icon Billy Idol to campaign against the extra emissions, with citywide billboards and commercials declaring, “Billy Never Idles.”

Below ground, city officials have already moved to increase MTA surveillance, expanding from bus cameras to include CCTV in subway cars in response to recent incidents of subway violence . “In our most recent customer survey data, it’s clear our bus customers feel more safe than our subway customers,” Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit told ABC Eyewitness News, adding that the MTA bus system currently has 4,000 cameras installed while subway cars go without.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCDah_0gKmyYl700
One of New York city’s previous efforts to clamp down on idling with Billy Idol was more comedic. Photo: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.

While subway car video footage will be used as evidence in future incidents, the cameras will not record in real-time and will not be monitored 24/7 — a vulnerability brought into the spotlight during the April 12 Brooklyn subway shooting, where there was no immediate feed of the station platforms or recorded footage identifying the suspect due to camera malfunction.

Mayor Eric Adams, who held a press conference on the subject Thursday, faced a backlash after seeming to say that straphanger safety relied on female passengers not riding solo. “I saw women passengers in isolated areas, standing alone. That is just unsafe,” Adams said . “So, we must play a role of educating passengers how to be partners in safety.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNVW0_0gKmyYl700
Police with dogs patrol the subways yesterday at Times Square. Photo: Phil O’Brien

“The ‘don’t stand alone’ to ‘well you were asking for it’ pipeline is reeeeal thin,” responded one Twitter user.

For now, it appears that the subway car cameras won’t transmit footage in time to save you if someone approaches you on the platform, but perhaps the ever-watchful Idling Warriors can step in.

The post Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Mayor plans action to address the spike in NYC traffic violence

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– In the wake of the rise of traffic violence in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams plans to address the issue by altering some of Manhattan’s key traffic patterns. The mayor has designs on changing 1.000 intersections to make them safer for pedestrians and wants to redesign Broadway from Union Square to Columbus […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man slashed in back on subway

Two men got into a dispute when one of them was slashed in the back with an unknown object. The victim got off at a subway station on the Upper West Side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Can Adams’ citywide affordable housing plan finally tear down the NIMBY wall?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams – at times wearing opaque John Lennon-style sunglasses – stood on the roof of a 29-story Jehovah’s Witness Hotel, which had recently been turned into an affordable supportive housing complex in Dumbo, proudly announcing his ambitious new housing plan for New York City. It was a blueprint with a wide swath of promises – from facilitating homeownership to getting homeless people into permanent housing to building more affordable units – even if many housing advocates complained that the plan was short on benchmarks, and that the roughly $2 billion the city had just apportioned annually for the hydra-headed campaign over the next decade was only half of what was needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
The Staten Island Advance

NYC speed cameras can now operate 24/7

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the first time ever, New York City’s school zone speed cameras can now legally operate around-the-clock. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to extend and expand the city’s speed camera program until July 2025, allowing the automated enforcement tools to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
CBS New York

Belt Parkway reopens in Queens after drivers suspected of racing crashed

NEW YORK -- Five people are hospitalized Monday after four cars crashed on the Belt Parkway overnight.All westbound lanes of the parkway near Kennedy Airport were closed. The lanes have since reopened, CBS2's John Dias reported. The crash happened near Exit 17 at around 1:30 a.m. Police believe the drivers of a BMW and an Infinity were speeding and possibly racing when they struck two other cars. One of the cars caught fire. A man who was one of the drivers suspected of speeding was in critical condition, police said. Two women, each in their 20s, have serious injuries.The women were not believed to...
QUEENS, NY
BoardingArea

We Love This Cheap NYC Transportation Most People Don’t Know About

Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police participate in a multi-agency effort to combat the proliferation of fraudulent registrations following the inception of cashless tolls in New York City

On Friday, June 24, 2022, Troop NYC troopers, investigators, and the Troop NYC Special Investigations Unit participated in a multi-agency effort to combat the proliferation of fraudulent registrations following the inception of cashless tolls in New York City. State Police along with NYPD Highway, NYPD Patrol Borough Bronx, NYS Department...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Idol
W42ST.nyc

A Place with “Strong Community Bonds and Vibrancy” — Why Tony Simone Feels an Affinity with Hell’s Kitchen

A born and bred New Yorker, Tony Simone has lived on the West Side throughout his adult life. Until recently, he was Director of External Affairs for Hudson River Park Friends before turning his attention to politics. Here’s Tony’s West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story?  Born here, or just arrived?I was born […] The post A Place with “Strong Community Bonds and Vibrancy” — Why Tony Simone Feels an Affinity with Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Parking Violations#Vehicles#The Subways#New Yorkers#Snitch#City Council#The New York Times#Marine
PLANetizen

New York City Approves Rent Hikes on Rent-Stabilized Apartments

“A New York City panel that regulates the rents for roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments approved the highest increases in almost a decade on Tuesday, after property owners said they were being pinched by taxes and rising expenses.” As reported by Mihir Zaveri in The New York Times, the Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents by 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases, affecting around two million New Yorkers. According to a separate article in Bloomberg, only 23 percent of New York residents can currently afford the city’s median rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboogie.com

Under the Floorboards at Long-Vacant East Houston Lot

Bereft of substantial activity in nearly two decades, the long-vacant parcel at 49 East Houston Street is in deterioration overdrive. An eagle-eyed tipster notes that the floorboards atop the existing foundation are now busted. Creating a pseudo entryway into the cellar level. Before its demise fourteen years ago, 49 East...
HOUSTON, TX
reporterwings.com

Brooklyn’s Infamous Superfund Site: Also a Wildlife Haven

A favorite pastime among local residents who stroll the banks of Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal is watching coal-tar rainbow swirls burble to the water’s surface next to the Bayside Fuel Oil Depot after a heavy rain. “Look at these from last week!” said Gary Francis, a member of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
coinquora.com

New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
MTA
NBC New York

Woman Run Over Amid NYC Couple Fight Around Moving Car: Police

A heated, alcohol-fueled dispute between a couple involving a moving vehicle almost turned deadly in a Brooklyn neighborhood Friday evening, city officials said. The 34-year-old driver got into an argument with a 41-year-old standing outside of the car in Sheepshead Bay around 6:15 p.m, police said. The passenger door was open and the woman held onto it as the driver initially pulled away slowly, cops said.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Special waste drop-off sites are now open

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is holding special waste drop-off sites across the five boroughs, where residents can discard certain harmful products. The Staten Island drop-off site will be located off the Muldoon Avenue exit of the southbound West Shore Expressway, past the DSNY security booth.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
358
Followers
178
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy