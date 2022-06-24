ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine retreats from pivotal eastern city Severodonetsk, a significant victory for Russia in its grinding advance

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia secured a victory as Ukrainian forces abandoned a major city...

