ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

East Greenwich car crash sends six people to hospitals early Friday morning

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fysRi_0gKmySSl00

Six people were injured when a car struck a tree early Friday morning in East Greenwich, according to a Twitter post from the East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association.

Two of the injured were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, three to Rhode Island Hospital's trauma center, both in Providence, and one to Kent Hospital in Warwick, according to IAFF Local 3328.

The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the area of Middle Road and South County Trail, the firefighters said.

Ambulances from West Warwick, Warwick and North Kingstown helped the East Greenwich Fire Department in taking the injured people to the hospitals.

Information was not immediately available from the East Greenwich Police Department.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Late-Night Paintball; Cross-Town Car Chase

8:28 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 61, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over on Post Road because his car had no inspection sticker, loud exhaust and a shattered back window. The driver said the car was not registered or insured, which police confirmed. They also found the man’s license was suspended. Police had the car towed; the man was released with a district court summons and traffic tickets for the lack of inspection and registration, and for misuse of plates.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed in tragic Taunton accident

The man who was electrocuted to death last Thursday while trying to remove an antenna from a Danforth Street home in Taunton has been identified by officials. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the preliminary investigation into a Taunton fatality last Thursday morning suggests that an accidental electrical event claimed the life of 58-year-old Michael Messina, of North Easton and ignited a fire at an apartment building, said Taunton Fire Chief Timothy J. Bradshaw, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
East Greenwich, RI
City
West Warwick, RI
City
Providence, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
Providence, RI
Accidents
East Greenwich, RI
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
whdh.com

Man who died trying to remove antenna identified

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who died while attempting to remove an antenna from a Taunton home has been publicly identified. The man’s name is Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton. As 7NEWS previously reported, he was electrocuted and a fire then ignited, spreading to the exterior of...
TAUNTON, MA
Daily Voice

Three Teenagers Killed, One Seriously Injured In Brimfield Crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three teenagers overnight in Western Massachusetts. Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, June 26, Massachusetts State Police patrols from the Sturbridge Barracks responded to the crash in the town of Brimfield in Hampden County in the the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road.
BRIMFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: 3 teenagers killed and another seriously injured in early morning crash

Three Massachusetts teens have been killed and another seriously injured after an early morning crash on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Police patrols from the Sturbridge Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash in Brimfield. At approximately 12:50 a.m., MSP patrols...
BRIMFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwich Hospital#The Hospitals#Traffic Accident#Rhode Island Hospital#Kent Hospital
WMTW

3 teenagers killed, another injured in central Massachusetts crash

Three teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash that happened in central Massachusetts, according to state police. State police officials said the crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield. Troopers who responded to the scene found...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Driver Charged with DUI in Fatal North Hampton, NH Motorcycle Crash

The driver of a BMW with a child in the car that fatally struck a motorcycle in North Hampton Saturday afternoon was charged with driving under the influence. New Hampshire State Police said the 2015 black BMW driven by Jennifer McCoy, 38, of Boston entered the intersection of Atlantic Avenue (Route 111) and Woodland Road around 3:45 p.m and hit a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle. All three people involved were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. Their identity was not disclosed by State Police.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
capecod.com

Falmouth Police call for helicopter, boat for search

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police called a Mass State Police helicopter and a boat to search a section of Snug Harbor for an unidentified subject. The party was located a couple of hours later. CWN is checking with Falmouth Police for further details. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
FALMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC6.com

Man taken to hospital after being rescued from pond in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A man had to be taken to the hospital Sunday night, after being rescue from a pond in Lakeville. The Lakeville Fire Department said that crews responded to the scene at Long Pond just before 7 p.m. for reports of a missing swimmer. Firefighters deployed...
LAKEVILLE, MA
wbsm.com

New Bedford Man Arrested for Allegedly Pulling Gun in Gas Line Argument

A New Bedford man was arrested Sunday for allegedly pulling out a firearm during an argument at a gas station in the city’s North End. At approximately 6 p.m. on June 26, New Bedford Police North End units responded to a call of a disturbance involving two men at the gas station located at 535 Belleville Avenue.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Investigating Saturday Night Stabbing

New Bedford Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola said that at just about 7:30 p.m. on June 25, patrol units responded to the area of Ruth Street and East Rodney French Boulevard for a male victim who had sustained a small puncture wound to his abdomen.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Violent exchange in Newport captured on camera

(WJAR) — A violent exchange in Newport was captured on camera early Sunday morning. The video making the rounds on social media allegedly shows a skirmish between a group of people and police. The man who shot the video wants to remain anonymous, he says the fight happened around...
NEWPORT, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy