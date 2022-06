Arlington County Board members at their June 21 meeting tapped the following individuals to chair boards and commissions for the coming year. Anika Kwinana was designated chair of the Arlington Commission for the Arts. Julia Tanner was designated chair of the Commission on the Status of Women. Lara Malakoff was designated chair of the Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee. Wendy Carria was designated chair of the Community Services Board.

