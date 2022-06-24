ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tough summer ahead for retailers as UK consumer confidence hits rock bottom

By Larry Elliott Economics editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUB4J_0gKmy4bo00
A shopper pushes a trolley at a Tesco store Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

With consumer confidence at rock-bottom levels, it hardly comes as a shock that retailers in Great Britain had a tough month in May. The real surprise was that the 0.5% drop in the volume of spending was not worse.

The monthly survey of how UK consumers are feeling from the data company GfK stretches back to 1974 and so includes some previous periods when times have been hard: the manufacturing wipeout of the early 1980s, the housing crash of the early 1990s, and the global financial crisis of 2008 among them. In all that time, consumers have never been as gloomy as they are now.

The reason for the pessimism is obvious: prices are rising a lot faster than wages, eating into spending power. Food sales have been especially hard hit as shoppers place self-imposed spending limits at supermarket checkouts.

Interactive

Retail sales have been on a downward trend for the past year but as Martin Beck, the chief economic adviser at the EY Item Club has pointed out, initially the weakness was the result of consumers shifting spending from goods to services as Covid lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Interactive

Retail sales account for only about a third of total consumer spending. Eating out, hotel stays, holidays and car sales are only some of the items that are not included in the monthly release from the Office for National Statistics. So, it is possible – just about – that a drop in retail sales is being offset by higher spending elsewhere. The cricket Test in Leeds between England and New Zealand is a near sellout for the first four days, and there has been no shortage of takers for Glastonbury festival tickets at £280 a pop.

But there is more to it than that.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Five falls in retail sales in the past seven months can’t be put down to a rotation effect. Consumers are not only being hit by higher prices of food: energy bills went up in April as did taxes.

It is possible that some people – particularly those in better-off households – are drawing down the savings they amassed during the lockdowns when spending opportunities were limited. The £15bn support package for energy bills announced by Rishi Sunak last month will also help soften the blow to high street and online spending.

Even so, inflation has yet to peak. Six months ago the Bank of England was expecting it to top out at 5%. Now Threadneedle Street thinks it is going to hit 11%. The £100 tank of petrol is now a reality and the energy price cap is likely to be raised to about £2,800 in October. Consumers are going to be counting the pennies. A long difficult summer for retailers looks inevitable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Six years on, the cold reality of Brexit is hitting Britain

Reading about Brexit and its emerging realities on the sixth anniversary of the UK voting to leave the EU (Brexit is making cost of living crisis worse, new study claims, 22 June), I was reminded of the Hans Christian Andersen story The Emperor’s New Clothes. Here, the weavers persisted with the lie that they were creating the most fantastic set of clothes for the emperor. He believed them, despite the fact that there was no evidence of their existence. So certain was he of this false narrative that he led a public procession celebrating their wearing, only for a child to say: “He’s got nothing on.”
U.K.
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Risk Heating Up in Retail

Click here to read the full article. Retail could see a new wave of bankruptcies before the year’s over. At CommerceNext last week, Forrester analyst Sucharita Kodali said the sector will “definitely” see more bankruptcies this year than last, when corporate collapses far under-paced 2020’s stunning freefall. And the risk of default in the apparel retail sector has ticked up sharply, according to new S&P Global Market Intelligence data published this month. The report shows that companies in the sector have a 4.6 percent chance of defaulting on financial obligations in the next year, up from 3.3 percent in May. Instability has...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Confidence#Rock Bottom#Consumer Spending#Uk#Tesco#Gfk#The Ey Item Club#Interactive Retail
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Caterpillar makes 'take it or leave it' offer to NI staff

Caterpillar, the manufacturing company, is making a pay offer directly to its Northern Ireland workforce after failing to reach agreement with a trade union. Members of the Unite union, employed by the firm in Larne and Belfast, have been on strike since April. Caterpillar said it is going directly to...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Mariners-Angels game halted for 18 minutes after mass brawl and ejections

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning on Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the fight, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

The Guardian

332K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy