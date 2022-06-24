ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Recap: CarMax Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJDOa_0gKmxrN100

CarMax KMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarMax beat estimated earnings by 4.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.49.

Revenue was up $1.61 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarMax's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022

EPS Estimate 1.25 1.44 1.89 1.63

EPS Actual 0.98 1.53 1.72 2.63

Revenue Estimate 7.50B 7.53B 6.85B 6.24B

Revenue Actual 7.69B 8.53B 7.99B 7.70B

To track all earnings releases for CarMax visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's session, 77 companies made new 52-week lows. Energy Co of Minas Gerais CIG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Pagaya Technologies PGY's stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Funds Saw Over $450M Weekly Outflows As Price Fell To $17,760

Bitcoin BTC/USD funds saw more than $450 million in outflows last week as digital asset investment products saw the largest ever weekly outflows on record. What Happened: According to data from CoinShares, the outflows were solely focused on Bitcoin which recorded $453 million worth of outflows. “The outflows occurred on...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmax#Vehicles#Carmax Kmx#Eps#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

HyreCar HYRE stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.71 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. Infrastructure and Energy IEA stock increased by 4.49% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.2 million. OceanPal OP stock increased by 4.3% to $0.48....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Consolidating

On Monday morning, the Brent price is balancing at $113 per barrel The commodity marker remains uncertain – the supply isn’t expanding as quick as it is expected to, and the demand might drop as well. China is cancelling lockdowns but it does not necessarily mean that the...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
53K+
Followers
143K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy