This weekend, Pride in London will take over the city in a technicoloured explosion of rainbow flags, facepaint-coated revellers and all-round good vibes. It's a whopping 50 years since London's first parade, which means that the organisers are pulling out all the stops to make this year's edition extra-special. But where, I hear you say, will I find my official Pride merch? Where will I purchase biodegradable glitter? Where will I sit down on a comfy sofa and meditate upon the complex and multi-faceted nature of twenty-first-century LGBTQ+ identity?

SOCIETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO