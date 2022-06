The road that hugs the ocean in Monmouth County is mostly just two lanes. It passes through a necklace of towns that each has about a mile or two of beachfront, some even less—except for one, which has more than 4 miles. In Long Branch, the road widens to four lanes for a stretch, and you have to go all the way south to Long Beach Island to find another municipality with that much beach.

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO