ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Quotient: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUrtP_0gKmw8dm00

Quotient QTNT reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quotient beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $148.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 6.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quotient's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021

EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.26 -0.27 -0.26

EPS Actual -0.44 -0.28 -0.24 -0.39

Revenue Estimate 9.21M 8.56M 9.27M 8.80M

Revenue Actual 10.17M 9.47M 9.09M 9.64M

To track all earnings releases for Quotient visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Chevron And This Leading Chipmaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. After weeks of pain, investors got some relief this week as the three major indices saw a strong bounce. The Dow Industrials gained 5.4% while the S&P 500 was up 6.4%, the biggest weekly advances for the indexes since late May. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, roared back with a gain of 7.5%, its best week since March.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's session, 77 companies made new 52-week lows. Energy Co of Minas Gerais CIG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Pagaya Technologies PGY's stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Funds Saw Over $450M Weekly Outflows As Price Fell To $17,760

Bitcoin BTC/USD funds saw more than $450 million in outflows last week as digital asset investment products saw the largest ever weekly outflows on record. What Happened: According to data from CoinShares, the outflows were solely focused on Bitcoin which recorded $453 million worth of outflows. “The outflows occurred on...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quotient#Eps Estimate
Benzinga

Siemens Acquires Brightly Software For $1.6B Cash Plus Earn-Out

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. has agreed to sell Brightly Software, Inc. to Siemens AG SEIGY for $1.875 billion, with $1.575 billion upfront cash consideration and $300 million in cash earn-out payments. Brightly is a software-as-a-service provider of cloud-based enterprise asset management and facility operations management and was acquired by Clearlake...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Consolidating

On Monday morning, the Brent price is balancing at $113 per barrel The commodity marker remains uncertain – the supply isn’t expanding as quick as it is expected to, and the demand might drop as well. China is cancelling lockdowns but it does not necessarily mean that the...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
53K+
Followers
143K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy