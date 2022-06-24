ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck/Seagen Potential Deal Talks Pick Up Speed: WSJ

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK is pushing forward with a potential deal for Seagen Inc SGEN, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The Journal mentioned that the deal could be one of the largest takeovers of the year.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Merck was in talks to buy Seagen, which would bolster the pharma giant's cancer-drug portfolio, but no agreement was imminent.
  • The talks have picked up the pace. The companies are scheduled to meet this week, some people said.
  • WSJ could not tell if Merck had already submitted a formal offer for Seagen.
  • Merck may not be the only suitor, with others also eyeing the cancer-focused biotech, some people told WSJ.
  • The WSJ report notes the tricky nature of the deal, given the heightened risk of a regulatory challenge.
  • Through a 2020 deal, Merck acquired 5 million shares of Seagen for $1 billion. It also paid $600 million upfront for Seagen's LIV-1-targeting antibody-drug conjugates, including the most advanced ladiratuzumab vedotin for breast cancer and other solid tumors.
  • The companies have also teamed up on Seagen's HER2 small molecule drug Tukysa. Merck holds Tukysa rights in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.
  • Price Action: SGEN shares are up 3.45% at $180.00, and MRK stock is down 0.25% at $91.77 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Benzinga

Benzinga

