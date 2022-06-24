ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV introduces new device to accommodate deaf, hard of hearing

By Sahara Sriraman
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced today that it will be adding a new communication device, called UbiDuo, to its locations in order to better accommodate its deaf or hard of hearing customers.

The DMV said UbiDuo is a wireless electronic device that is made of two small screens attached to a keyboard that allows customers and DMV employees to communicate across the service counter by typing instead of speaking.

This resource is available at 75 DMV locations across Virginia, according to the department. These centers will also continue to offer sign language interpreters if customers prefer.

“Providing this new electronic device will improve face-to-face communication for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing and make their DMV experience even more efficient,” said acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford.

Details about UbiDuo are posted at each information desk at customer service centers, according to the DMV.

