Economy

Juul is ordered by the FDA to pull all of its vaping products from the U.S. market

By Yuki Noguchi
NPR
 3 days ago

Audio will be available later today. JUUL Labs is...

www.npr.org

The New York Times

FDA Orders Juul to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes

Juul vaping products at a smoking shop in New York, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered Juul to stop selling e-cigarettes on the U.S. market, a profoundly damaging blow to a once-popular company whose brand was blamed for the teenage vaping crisis.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The action is part of a sweeping effort by the Food and Drug Administration...
HEALTH
