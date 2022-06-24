Juul is ordered by the FDA to pull all of its vaping products from the U.S. market

Juul vaping products at a smoking shop in New York, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered Juul to stop selling e-cigarettes on the U.S. market, a profoundly damaging blow to a once-popular company whose brand was blamed for the teenage vaping crisis.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The action is part of a sweeping effort by the Food and Drug Administration...
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. On June 5th, A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) stated that after giving an experimental drug to all participants (cancer patients). Doctors were shocked that every single participant got cured in the drug trial.
The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of Salmonella infections that have together sickened more than 50 people. An outbreak of Salmonella Braenderup has sickened 40 people, but the Food and Drug Administration has not reported where the people live or what their ages are. Also, the agency has not...
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among both people who had previous Covid-19 infection and those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, of Harvard Medical School.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday recommended mask wearing and other health measures to prevent the spread of monkeypox, a disease that is now being reported globally. Monkeypox began spreading in March. It has an incubation period of between seven to 14 days. Symptoms of monkeypox...
COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
AS many as nine children have died since early 2021 due to baby formula possibly contaminated at a factory in Michigan, according to new documents. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated these claims and stated that only two children had died while two others were sickened after consuming the formula from the Sturgis plant.
Food shortages are a real threat in the United States, as we all experience from March 2022. Unfortunately, this shortage comes just after the 2020 food shortage, which we faced due to increased demand and limited supply due to supply chain issues.
A study of 10,775 high-risk adult patients during the COVID-19 delta variant surge in late 2021 finds that treatment with one of three anti-spike neutralizing monoclonal antibodies for mild to moderate symptoms led to low rates of severe disease, hospitalization, ICU admission and mortality, according to Mayo Clinic researchers. Among...
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don’t provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines that might offer more or longer protection for seniors, whose weakened immune systems...
Covid has not gone away, but vaccines have limited its impact on cruise ships. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, and the rest of the cruise lines sailing out of U.S. ports require all passengers 12 and over to be vaccinated. In addition, all crew members must be vaccinated and all passengers must show a negative test taken no more than two days before their sailing.
A team of researchers from the University of Granada (UGR) has found that smoking cannabis drastically alters vision, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. While a shockingly high number of cannabis users claimed to be able to see just fine, the new study has found the...
The United States’ newly dominant Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, are evading vaccine and infection-acquired immunity, scientists have found. The subvariants recently caused a fresh wave of infections in South Africa, and are pushing the U.K. to the brink of another wave of the disease. BA.5 recently became the...
Most working-age Americans who died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic were so-called essential workers in labor, service and retail jobs that required on-site attendance and prolonged contact with others, according to a recently published study led by a University of South Florida epidemiologist.
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L provided an update on its specialty molecules division, specifically the company's patented novel route of manufacturing D9-tetrahydrocannabinol acetate, colloquially referred to as THC-O. Nextleaf has recently produced THC-O under the company's Health Canada research license in anticipation of commercialization. Nextleaf has validated its manufacturing...
