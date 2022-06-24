ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The HUB to hold celebration for two new buildings

By Nikita Dennis
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Hub for Community Innovation is getting ready to open it’s doors to the community.

There are two new buildings on Chafee Ave. near the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods.

One will be the headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA. The other will house four non-profits helping to provide many services. One of those being a literacy program.

Director of the Augusta university literacy center say they’ve already been donating books to help.

“We know that having books at home having books that children can take home like I said share with others reread it becomes kind of their thing” said Betsy VanDeusen

The ribbon cutting is this morning at 10am. The community is invited out tomorrow from 10am to 1pm for a big event that includes tours. Shuttle buses will be provided.

