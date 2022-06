Beal could become a free agent on June 30. Several NBA stars have been speculated to be on the move this summer. Wizards guard Bradley Beal is one of them. Beal has a $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season that he could decline to become a free agent. If he does do that, the Celtics might be a top candidate to get the three-time All-Star.

