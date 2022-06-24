Woman dies after being stabbed inside Bronx apartment, police say

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was found with a stab wound inside an apartment in the Bronx overnight, police said Friday.

Officers found the 56-year-old victim with a stab wound on her lower torso inside an apartment in the vicinity Olmstead and Lacombe avenues minutes past 3:30 a.m., according to authorities. She was taken by EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly stabbing nor there were any weapons recovered.

