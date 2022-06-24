ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman dies after being stabbed inside Bronx apartment, police say

By AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was found with a stab wound inside an apartment in the Bronx overnight, police said Friday.

Officers found the 56-year-old victim with a stab wound on her lower torso inside an apartment in the vicinity Olmstead and Lacombe avenues minutes past 3:30 a.m., according to authorities. She was taken by EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly stabbing nor there were any weapons recovered.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

