City of Fort Walton Beach hosting its first-ever career fair. Here are the details

FORT WALTON BEACH — The city will host its inaugural Career Fair on Saturday.

The event will have representatives from multiple Fort Walton Beach departments, including police, fire, Financial Services, Growth Management, Recreation & Cultural Services, and Public Works and Utility Services.

There will be opportunities for on-the-spot interviews with signing bonuses for those who are hired that day.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City’s Field Office Complex, 7 Hollywood Blvd. N.W.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress professionally, bring a résumé and wear a smile. There will be raffles for gas gift cards, as well as a Chick-fil-A lunch for the attendees.

