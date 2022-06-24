ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Florida Daily News

City of Fort Walton Beach hosting its first-ever career fair. Here are the details

By Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKtoN_0gKmtZFX00

FORT WALTON BEACH — The city will host its inaugural Career Fair on Saturday.

The event will have representatives from multiple Fort Walton Beach departments, including police, fire, Financial Services, Growth Management, Recreation & Cultural Services, and Public Works and Utility Services.

City of Destin struggling for employees: 42 employees short: Destin needs workers but many can't afford to live there

More in FWB: Fort Walton Beach veteran found purpose in motorcycles. Now he's helping wounded vets ride

There will be opportunities for on-the-spot interviews with signing bonuses for those who are hired that day.

The event is from 10 a.m. to  2 p.m. at the City’s Field Office Complex, 7 Hollywood Blvd. N.W.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress professionally, bring a résumé and wear a smile. There will be raffles for gas gift cards, as well as a Chick-fil-A lunch for the attendees.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: City of Fort Walton Beach hosting its first-ever career fair. Here are the details

Comments / 5

Related
WEAR

Memorial service honors life of Flora-Bama co-owner

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. - Flora-Bama held a memorial service Sunday for co-owner Joe Gilchrist. It took place Sunday afternoon. Gilchrest died last month at 80-years-old. "Joe was one of the most generous, kindest people ever," Jennifer Parnell with Flora-Bama said. "You could see by all the people who are here to celebrate him today. He had respect for other people and he was just kind."
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

New Baptist Healthcare campus set to open next fall

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The new 57 acre Baptist Healthcare Campus on Brent Lane is a $636 million project. The new campus will include a 10-story hospital and six-story health center. Baptist’s Senior Vice President and Administrator, Brett Aldridge, says the new construction features state of the art design. “We’re...
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Korean BBQ Steakhouse coming soon

Before we get started on the news this morning, I just want to say thanks for your patience this week. We had a family emergency come up late last week that took us out of town. As a result, I’ve only been able to get out this one newsletter since last week.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Hollywood Blvd#Jobs#Financial Services#Destin#Fwb#Chick
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 6-26-2022

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Body discovered at beach resort: Orange Beach Police

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning. Orange Beach Police confirm a body was discovered at Phoenix III Vacation Rental Rental Condominiums. That’s just west of the Romar Beach Public Access point on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The body of a woman was discovered at […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WMBB

OCSO: Man arrested after Destin Coyote Ugly parking lot stabbing

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested 24-year-old Jared Granados for stabbing someone in the lower back early Sunday morning, according to a news release. Deputies responded to Coyote Ugly Saloon on Harbor Boulevard for a fight in the parking lot. Deputies arrived around 12:30 a.m. to two people knocked out […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Coca-Cola logo from 20th century to be restored in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former beloved Panama City mural is about to breathe a new life. Two local artists are on a mission to restore a piece of the 20th century downtown Panama City. “Stepping out into that 1947 to 1950, and this is what it would look like,” painter Logan Flint said. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Eglin announces new group and squadron commanders

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Here are Eglin’s new group and squadron commanders for May and June, the base has announced. Lt. Col. Will Andreotta – 33rd Operations Support Squadron. Lt. Col. Michael Davis – 337th Air Control Squadron. Maj. John McKinney – 96th Maintenance...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WJHG-TV

Swimmer and dog rescued in Walton County

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man and a dog were rescued from a potentially life-threatening situation Sunday, according to officials with the South Walton Fire District. In a post on the South Walton Fire District Facebook page, officials wrote they received a call around 6:43 p.m. near Snowdrift road....
WALTON COUNTY, FL
99.9 KTDY

Kids Break Into $8 Million Dollar Beach House, Throw House Party

A good time is on the minds of most of us anytime we point our vehicles in the direction of Fort Walton Beach Florida. The seaside community has a lot to offer vacationers and beach lovers alike. There are some amazing homes and amazing neighborhoods of multi-million dollar homes around Fort Walton as well. One of those homes is the subject of an investigation by Walton County Sheriff's Deputies.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach has big plans for Front Beach Rd. roundabout

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is ongoing for a roundabout to replace the “Y” intersection on Front Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach.  City officials said the current intersection is not ideal for traffic flow. “It’s not convenient because there are a lot of residences on the southside of that roundabout,” CRA Interim […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

U.S. 98 travel lanes in Walton County now open in final configuration

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.– Today, the U.S. 98 east and westbound travel lanes opened to the final configuration between Emerald Bay Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive in Walton County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said in an announcement. The roadway has been widened from four to six travel lanes and...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City official explains bridge closure due to heat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 reported on Wednesday that the Tarpon Dock Bridge closed due to the heat, and and it surprised a lot of people, so we asked the city about the process. Panama City city officials said the metal drawbridge heats up and expands during extremely hot days. The bridge opens […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WPMI

Woman killed in fall from Orange Beach condo balcony

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Orange Beach Police, at approximately 0530 on 26 June 2022, Orange Beach emergency personnel responded to Phoenix III condos for a report of someone fallen from a condo balcony. On arrival an adult female was found and pronounced deceased. Police are investigating,...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy