(Undated) – Gas prices continue to trend in the right direction. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average has fallen to $4.89 a gallon, down from $4.94 on Friday. The statewide average for Illinois has also fallen a bit, down four cents from Friday to $5.45 a gallon. The statewide average in Indiana is hovering around $5.02 a gallon, down a nickel from Friday. Georgia continues to have the lowest price gas in the nation at $4.38 a gallon. It’s $6.29 in California.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO