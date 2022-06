ANN ARBOR, MI -- The former location of Chela’s Restaurant and Taqueria is about to see a new concept from a Detroit-based chef. Brad Greenhill, owner and chef of Detroit’s Takoi, will be bringing a Mediterranean concept to 307 S. Fifth Avenue in the coming months. The restaurant — which currently has the working name Spiedo, the Italian word for a roasting spit — will feature a variety of rotisserie meats and vegetables.

