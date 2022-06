(Undated) — Today is the last day for “early voting” for Illinois’ June primary. Today is also the deadline to apply in person for a mail-in ballot. The ballot includes races for governor, congressional seats, state legislative offices, and a variety of local positions. Crawford County Clerk, Fayrene Wright, reminds voters that her office will be open today for early voting from 8 am to 4 pm. Election Day is tomorrow.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO