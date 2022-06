(Undated) – Supply chain issues have delayed the planned move of the OB/Gyn Clinic at CMH. According to Crawford Memorial Hospital Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, they have had to push back moving the offices of Dr. Walsh, Katie Parker, and Jenna Kintner. The move was originally planned for early July but as a result of “backorders,” the relocation will now tentatively take place in early August. When they move, they will be relocating to the other side of the CMH campus to the former orthopedic offices. Ruppel says to “stay tuned” to the hospital’s Facebook page for updated information about the move. Ruppel says another way to stay up to date is by signing up for the hospital’s eNewsletter. She says just go to the hospital’s Facebook page or call 618-546-2670 to sign up.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO