Fulton County, GA

“He had the oddest look on his face:” Woman groped by stranger in front of her Buckhead home

 3 days ago
Woman groped by stranger in front of her Buckhead home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Surveillance video shows the moment a woman was groped by a stranger as she tried to get into her Buckhead home Wednesday night.

Now her husband says they had to change their routine to make sure she never has to walk home alone again.

“She was visibly shaken. I’ve never seen her that way,” her husband Robert Platt told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

The Platts live in the Camden Phipps apartments near Phipps Plaza.

Platt said they have no idea who the man is or why he would grope a stranger.

“We were confident in our general safety. She is not now,” Platt said.

The man was wearing a backwards hat, no shoes, and looked confused before running away.

“He actually paused and he had the oddest look on his face as if he was surprised she was offended,” Platt said.

Platt said they called 911 but were put on hold.

“When you call the emergency hotline, and they put you on hold – not particularly great thing,” Platt said.

APD told Channel 2 they’re actively recruiting more staff and most calls are answered within 10 seconds. The couple said their case was assigned to an APD Special Victims Unit detective and they’re reviewing the video.

“I think the person needs to be arrested,” Platt said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Camden Phipps on Thursday afternoon with questions about security but, haven’t heard back.

“We’ve set up a new regimen, how we’re going to make sure that we arrive at the same time. She doesn’t enter the building alone,” Platt said.

Platt said he and his wife no longer take their safety for granted, even at home.

