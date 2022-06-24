Serena Williams to begin Wimbledon against 113th-ranked foe

A weakened draw could mean a big opportunity for Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, or a huge chance for an upstart, when the 2022 Wimbledon men's single tournament begins Monday. The top two players in the world - No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and second-ranked Alexander Zverev -- are absent from the All England Club. That means Djokovic's path to a fourth straight Wimbledon title and a 21st Grand Slam crown will be a little easier. But Nadal, who has a record 22 Grand Slam titles and has won the past two, is always a threat to win another. Djokovic has won six times in London, and Nadal took the 2008 and 2010 titles, but there is still plenty of talent in the draw. Djokovic could have to go through Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz, big-serving John Isner or two-time Wimbledon champ Andy Murray to reach the final. Nadal faces a bit of an easier road but could have to get past 2021 finalist Mario Berrettini to get there.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO