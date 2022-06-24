ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams to begin Wimbledon against 113th-ranked foe

By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams will begin her Wimbledon comeback by facing Harmony Tan, a 24-year-old from France who is ranked 113th and owns a 2-6 career record in Grand Slam matches. The placement of Williams in the women’s bracket was the most anticipated aspect of Friday’s...

