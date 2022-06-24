ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Dickson County Fireworks: Where can you see them? What’s the law?

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

The first major public Dickson County fireworks display is this weekend, capping off what’s expected to be a full day of activities in Downtown Dickson.

The Dickson Street Festival is Saturday with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m. The festival starts at noon and lasts until 9:30 p.m. Some of the best areas to view the fireworks downtown include the Church Street parking lot next to the train depot; South Main Street near the War Memorial Building; and the parking lot at the corner of Church and College streets. Festival organizers said the fireworks will be visible from throughout downtown.

More fireworks shows are a week away, around or on the Fourth of July, in Dickson County, including Cumberland Furnace and White Bluff.

Fireworks shows in Dickson County

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Dickson Street Festival

Downtown Dickson

Festival starts at noon. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Live music; arts and crafts; businesses offering specials, and more.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Skeeter’s Market

Yellow Creek Road

9 pm for a 20-minute fireworks show.

Everyone will be able to park at Family BBQ for the firework show.

Skeeter's will have the following food available throughout the day:

10 am - 2 pm, Pulled pork and brisket smoked by RP's Mobile Grill and Chill Smokery.

4-9 pm, Pulled pork smoked by Matthew Porter.

11 am-2 pm and 5 pm - 7 pm, Smoked BBQ Chickens smoked by Sinjin Bowen.

MONDAY, JULY FOURTH

Cumberland Furnace B.H. Stark Memorial Community Center

Fourth of July Fireworks Show

1043 Earl Leach Road

Fireworks start at dark.

2 Way Mirror band will play starting at 3 p.m.

Whole hog barbecue and barbecue chicken.

White Bluff Independence Day Festival

Live music starts at 1 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Food and vendors will be set up.

Presented by White Bluff Parks and Recreation.

Local cities' fireworks regulations

The City of Dickson and the towns of Burns and White Bluff have laws concerning the use of fireworks in the municipalities’ limits. Charlotte and Vanleer, and Dickson County do not have specific fireworks restrictions.

Dickson

In the City of Dickson, fireworks can only be set off June 20-July 5 and Dec. 21-Jan. 5, during the time of 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The only exception for those times is New Year’s Eve when fireworks are allowed until 1 am. In other words, city law requires the use of fireworks to cease at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July Fourth. Also, it is illegal to discharge fireworks within 600 feet of a church, assisted living facility, nursing home, hospital, funeral home or public school, or within 200 feet of any place that sells fireworks. It is illegal to throw fireworks from a vehicle or to throw or launch them onto private or public property without the owner’s permission.

White Bluff

According to White Bluff officials, the town only asks that fireworks are used in a safe manner. Jeff Martin, White Bluff projects administrator and public works director, asked that those using fireworks are “respectful of time” and stop shooting fireworks “perhaps no later than 9 p.m., particularly when the Fourth of July falls on a weeknight.”

Burns

According to the Burns officials, the use of fireworks is limited to 8 am-10:30 pm. It is illegal to set off fireworks within 300 feet of a church, hospital, asylum, public school or any place that sells fireworks. Children under 10 cannot use fireworks without adult supervision. Fireworks cannot be thrown from or at a vehicle or at any person.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson County Fireworks: Where can you see them? What’s the law?

