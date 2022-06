WORCESTER - The Worcester Bravehearts ended a six-game losing streak with a 7-6 win against the Brockton Rox on Sunday afternoon. After the Bravehearts led 7-1 through seven innings, the Rox scored four runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to cut their deficit to one. With one out and the bases loaded, Axel Johnson (Stevens) came in to record the save, getting a strikeout and groundout to end things.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO