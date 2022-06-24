ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

'We're definitely in a difficult economic situation,' Sweden PM says

Cover picture for the articleSweden Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson tells CNBC that Europe...

Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
US News and World Report

Russia in Historic Default as Ukraine Sanctions Cut off Payments

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia defaulted on its international bonds for the first time in more than a century, the White House and Moody's credit agency said, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system, rendering its assets untouchable. The Kremlin, which has the money...
Freethink

Ukrainian startup expects to fly “self-devouring” rocket in 2022

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. For decades, access to space was limited to governments, militaries, and other groups with the really big budgets needed...
The Atlantic

What a 1904 War Can Teach Vladimir Putin

When, in an expansionist mood, Russia embarked on an ill-judged war of territorial conquest against its neighbor, it did so with a grandiose sense of its conquering power. Russia’s leader, who ruled nearly as an absolute monarch and held his counterpart next door in contempt, believed that his country’s interests were threatened, that Russia deserved more influence and respect. He had envisioned a scenario in which his enemy would yield quickly in the face of overwhelming odds and accede to Russian territorial demands.
creators.com

The Baltic Noose The Kremlin Fears

Has the Kremlin decided to fight a hot war in the Baltic Sea's cold waters?. On June 17 the Russian Navy deliberately violated Danish territorial water, specifically the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, which lies north of Poland. During the Cold War Bornholm was a Berlin-like intelligence outpost behind enemy lines.
CNBC

China's steel mill owners are in a bad mood as demand takes a hit

Steel inventory is slowly piling up in their warehouses as demand for steel in China falls amid pandemic lockdowns and crippled construction activity. Chinese blast furnaces are now operating close to full capacity, at more than 90% — the highest rate in 13 months — despite thinner profits, analysts say.
CNN

She fled Ukraine for the UK. Then her hosts asked her to leave

CNN’s Clare Sebastian speaks with Natalia Lymar, a Ukrainian refugee who was briefly received by British hosts before being asked to leave and left homeless. Her story is not singular with data from the UK government showing hundreds of Ukrainian households have sought homelessness assistance.
Reuters

Analysis: Russia's grinding battlefield gains seen driven by new tactics

KYIV, June 24 (Reuters) - It took Russia weeks of fierce fighting, an untold number of casualties, and relentless shelling before the exhausted Ukrainian defenders of Sievierodonetsk received orders to quit its smouldering wreckage. "Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there...
freightwaves.com

US companies move to break China’s dominance of rare earth industry

In 2010, tensions flared between Japan and China over a fishing trawler incident in the East China Sea. The Chinese government reportedly blocked all exports of rare earth elements to Japan in retaliation for the detention of a Chinese fishing boat captain. Japan at the time had grown almost entirely...
