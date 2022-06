More than six thousand residents got a preliminary walk across a soon-to-be opened bridge across part of the Susquehanna River. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project’s span across the western branch of the river saw higher than planned turnout. The bridge is part of a PennDOT effort to finish off the Route 15 Corridor from Harrisburg to New York State. The 45-hundred-foot-long span is nearly 200 feet high at the western end and is the 8th longest bridge in the state. Vehicle traffic will begin use next Month.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO